  Olloclip Macro 3-in-1 Photo Lens for iPhone 5 and 5S is out now

Olloclip has announced a new Macro 3-in-1 Photo Lens that works with the iPhone 5 and 5S to offer enhanced up-close camera shots.

The already excellent camera on the iPhone 5 and 5S can be improved by using lenses, and for close-up macro shots this set is ideal. The new Macro 3-in-1 lens from Olloclip is perfect for those that like to get detailed photos. And unlike the recent Olloclip 4-in-1 this kit is all about close up shots only.

On the 4-in-1 you had 10x and 15x macro lenses. On the new Macro 3-in-1 you get 7x, 14x and 21x Macro. The lens also has a diffuser around it to offer perfect lighting and less pincushion distortion while “offering edge-to-edge clarity”, says Olloclip.

Olloclip uses precision ground, coated glass multi-element optics for the lenses while the barrels are made from aircraft grade anodised aluminum from a CNC machine. The iPhone attachment is made from a soft plastic material for a secure fit.

The Olloclip Macro 3-in-1Photo Lens for iPhone 5 and 5S is out now for $70 in the US and £59.95 in the UK.