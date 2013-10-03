  Memoto wearable camera renamed Narrative Clip, adds to Kickstarter funding with $3m extra capital

As Kickstarter campaigns go, the funding round of the Memoto Lifelogging Camera was rather successful. It raised more than $550,000 on a goal of just $50,000. But the Swedish makers saw more potential in its device and sought even greater funding.

It has since closed a second funding round, this time lead by venture capital firm True Ventures, having raised an additional $3 million to bring its product to market. The company has also decided to change its name before launch.

Now called Narrative, with the wearable camera rebranded as the Narrative Clip, the company will start to ship its product to Kickstarter backers and those who pre-ordered the device from 1 November.

You also still have time to pre-order one for yourself, from new website getnarrative.com. It costs $279 and worldwide shipping is free.

The camera itself is a 5-megapixel biographer in that it takes automatic pictures as you go about your daily business. You can then view those photos on dedicated iPhone and Android applications.

The idea is similar to OMG Life's Autographer that Pocket-lint has reviewed in the recent past and we have to say we think it's a concept that will really catch on.

We look forward to seeing the Narrative Clip when it is available.