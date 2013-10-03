  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news

Memoto wearable camera renamed Narrative Clip, adds to Kickstarter funding with $3m extra capital

|
  Memoto wearable camera renamed Narrative Clip, adds to Kickstarter funding with $3m extra capital
Best mirrorless cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
Best mirrorless cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today

As Kickstarter campaigns go, the funding round of the Memoto Lifelogging Camera was rather successful. It raised more than $550,000 on a goal of just $50,000. But the Swedish makers saw more potential in its device and sought even greater funding.

It has since closed a second funding round, this time lead by venture capital firm True Ventures, having raised an additional $3 million to bring its product to market. The company has also decided to change its name before launch.

Now called Narrative, with the wearable camera rebranded as the Narrative Clip, the company will start to ship its product to Kickstarter backers and those who pre-ordered the device from 1 November.

You also still have time to pre-order one for yourself, from new website getnarrative.com. It costs $279 and worldwide shipping is free.

The camera itself is a 5-megapixel biographer in that it takes automatic pictures as you go about your daily business. You can then view those photos on dedicated iPhone and Android applications.

The idea is similar to OMG Life's Autographer that Pocket-lint has reviewed in the recent past and we have to say we think it's a concept that will really catch on.

We look forward to seeing the Narrative Clip when it is available.

PopularIn Cameras
Sony might unveil several 8K products including a camera at CES 2019
Tips for low light photography: Capture every Christmas moment
DJI Osmo Pocket initial review: A tech-filled stabilised camera that fits in your palm
DJI Osmo Pocket is a handheld minicam that shoots super steady 4K video
Sony A7R III review: Giving the Nikon D850 a run for its money
Best camera deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: DSLR, compact, mirrorless and action cam bargains
Comments