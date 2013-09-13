  Burberry will capture its London fashion show with the iPhone 5S

Luxury brand Burberry has announced that it will use Apple's new iPhone 5S to capture photos and video of its runway show in London on Monday 16 September. The collaboration between the two companies comes just after Apple announced the iPhone 5S with its redesigned camera earlier in the week.

"iPhone 5S makes it even easier to take great photos with the world’s most popular camera," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice-president of iPhone & iOS product marketing. "We're thrilled to see the amazing photos and HD video Burberry has captured with the incredible all-new iSight camera."

Given the iPhone 5S won't be made available to the general public until 20 September, Apple is allowing Burberry special access to document its event.

Obviously, this is a ploy by Apple to show-off the redesigned camera capabilities of its iPhone 5S in the real world. The iPhone 5S features the same 8-megapixel camera resolution as the iPhone 5, except it has an upgraded sensor with a f/2.2 aperture for better low-light photos. Additionally, it also has duel LED "True Tone" flash to illuminate an area better.

Past the hardware advances, the iPhone 5S' iOS 7 software has features like burst mode capable of ten frames per second, slow motion video, and two-times faster auto-focus.

Apple has already released a gallery showing shots taken with the iPhone 5S, but Burberry's event should provide more real use cases for the iPhone 5S' camera portrayed.