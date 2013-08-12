  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news

Lytro CEO promises 'breakthrough products' for 2014 - compares to Tesla Model S

|
  Lytro CEO promises 'breakthrough products' for 2014 - compares to Tesla Model S

If you've forgotten about Lytro, listen up: the company plans to start turning heads again in 2014 with a bevy of new products.

Lytro is a light field camera start-up company founded in 2006. The company's first camera product went on sale in 2011, promising the ability to change the depth-of-field after a photo is taken. Although the buzz surrounding this company and its products has since quieted down, Jason Rosenthal, Lytro CEO, told SF Gate on Monday that 2014 is going to bring the spotlight back.

Lytro will unveil a few breakthrough products next year; Rosenthal even compared one of them to a Tesla Roadster. The product obviously isn't an electric car, but Rosenthal is likely hoping it will get the same top-notch score from Consumer Reports as the Model S.

“We’re working on what we think will be our Model S,” said Rosenthal. “We have a packed product roadmap for next year, we’ll introduce multiple what I think are just breakthrough products. I’m super excited and the world will be as well.”

Read: Lytro light field camera now available in the UK, £469 for 16GB model, £399 for 8GB

Rosenthal neglected to detail the new products to SFGate, but Lytro typically specialises in products that enable users to change the focus in photos. Its current flagship product - the £469 Lytro light field camera - comes complete with a constant f/2.0 lens that remains fixed wide open throughout its 8x optical zoom for heightened shallow depth of field, which delivers an approximate 38-300mm equivalent zoom.

Rosenthal claimed that the new, breakthrough products will launch at different price points, and that the company's new roadmap still involves "cameras, video cameras, medical and industrial imaging, smartphones, the entire imaging ecosystem.”

PopularIn Cameras
  1. GoPro Hero review: The best entry-level action camera for first-timers?
  2. Nikon Coolpix P1000 packs 24-3000mm 'megazoom' lens
  3. Best 360 cameras: The best VR and 360 cameras, no matter your budget
  4. Awesome high-speed photography that's bound to astound
  5. Mind-blowing works of hyper-realistic art you won't believe aren't photos
  1. Brilliant views from around the world captured by Street View
  2. Amazon now sells a DeepLens AI camera, but it's not for everyone
  3. 35 breath-taking images from the International Space Station
  4. Then and now: A photographic vision of the past
  5. Sony RX100 VI with 24-200mm lens will launch in July for £1,150
Comments