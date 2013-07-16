Lytro light field camera now available in the UK, £469 for 16GB model, £399 for 8GB

Lytro, the unconventional camera that can re-focus its images after pressing the shutter, will finally be available on UK shores this month. Pocket-lint first got hands on the original Lytro prototype late in 2011, so it's been a long time coming.

READ: Lytro camera pictures and hands-on

The Lytro light field camera comes complete with a constant f/2.0 lens that remains fixed wide open throughout its 8x optical zoom for heightened shallow depth of field, which delivers an approximate 38-300mm equivalent zoom.

The 11-megaray sensor - that's right, not megapixel - can capture shots in the Lytro LFP format that are, at present, output in a maximum 1080-by-1080-pixel square format. Shots can be shared with other Lytro users via an iOS app using the camera's built-in Wi-Fi, or developed into an embeddable HTML 5 iframe for sharing online or via social media sites. Lytro calls its square format results "living pictures" as these shots can be explored by other viewers who can also adjust the focus, as shown below:

The unusual camera design has an individual look and feel which, in a similarly individual fashion, feels entirely different to operate compared to a more traditional camera. A small touchscreen to the back, combined with a touch control to the top of the unit for zoom control and a shutter button make up the entirety of controls when the camera is switched on.

Available in a 16GB "Red Hot" version - which, you guessed it, has a red paint finish - priced at £469, there is also the 8GB version available in Graphite, Electric Blue or Moxie Pink each priced at £399. Dixons Travel, Harrods and John Lewis online will hold stock, with sales commencing July.

(Update: the Seaglass colour will not be available in the UK as the original story claimed)