  Eye-Fi's Mobi card transfers camera photos to handsets with built-in Wi-Fi

California-based Eye-Fi on Monday launched a new card, called Mobi, for photographers who want to capture and transfer photos without all the fuss of cords.

Photographers simply have to replace their standard SD card with Mobi, and then photos and videos will instantly beam from their digital cameras to selected iOS or Android devices. This functionality further allows photographers to edit and share with popular mobile apps, such as Instagram, Snapseed and Facebook, because photos and videos immediately become a part of the handset's camera roll.

The Mobi does not require a computer or even an account and access to the cloud, because it uses a free Eye-Fi app for iOS, Android and Kindle Fire. Users just need to enter a unique 10-digit Mobi code to pair the card with their mobile devices. High-resolution photos and videos will auto-transfer to devices with built-in Wi-Fi.

"Any sharing, editing or display options people love about their phones and tablets are now easily used and enjoyed with their best photos and videos," said Eye-Fi in a press release. "This new card connects my phone and camera so I can share my passion for photography in a way that's convenient and fun again."

Eye-Fi's Mobi card is now available in 8GB and 16GB capacities for $49.99 (£32.60) and $79.99, respectively, at www.eye.fi, Amazon and Best Buy.

Eye-Fi previously announced the launch of "Direct Mode" via the Mobile X2 in 2011. Much like the Mobi, it's an 8GB wireless memory card with technology that allows smartphone/tablet users to instantly transfer pics and videos from a digital camera to a mobile device (iOS and Android) even when there’s no wireless network available.