Dragon Peter Jones re-opens 30 Jessops stores, launches new website

  Dragon Peter Jones re-opens 30 Jessops stores, launches new website
Jessops has made a return to the UK high street, as Peter Jones of Dragons' Den fame looks to re-open 30 stores along with a new website.

Starting with London and Birmingham, Jessops will be open for business on Thursday 28 March, with four more stores opening over the Easter weekend in Manchester, Aberdeen, High Wycombe and St Albans.

In a move to stay competitive on pricing, Peter Jones has said the new Jessops high street stores will match the sort of pricing you’ll find online. 

There will be a renewed online presence too, with the new Jessops.com online store opening at midday on 28 March.

Peter Jones acquired the Jessops brand when the retailer went into administration in January 2013 and Sky reports that the entrepreneur is investing £4m in the relaunch of the brand. 

Although Jessops is a recognised high street brand, bringing with it the advantage of familiarity, with online competition from the likes of Amazon.co.uk often undercutting prices on the high street, the challenge is clear. 

With fewer overheads thanks to the reduction of the number of physical locations, Jessops still has to encourage people to part with their cash, rather than using the store as a place to browse before buying online.

"With 30 stores, prime locations, with a real touch and feel, with great experienced staff, we’ve got a real chance of making it a success," said Jones in an interview with Sky News. 

