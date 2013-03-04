Socialmatic Instagram camera concept to become real thanks to Polaroid tie-in

Back in May of last year, design company ADR Studios posted a concept of a real-world Instagram camera that could instantly print pictures in numerous retro styles chosen by the photographer. The concept looked like the Instagram app icon in shape, and there was much hope that it would make it to market.

Now it will, although not with the Instagram tie-in. Instead, Socialmatic, the company formed after overwhelming support for the camera, has announced a deal with Polaroid to breath life into the project.

Planned to hit shops in the first quarter of 2014, the yet-to-be-fully-named Polaroid instant digital camera will probably not look quite like the concept renders - mainly because of their continued similarity with Instagram's app logo. As Socialmatic says, the renders "are for demonstration purposes only. They don’t represent the final camera in any way. Size, form factor and brands positions can vary."

The idea behind the camera remains, however. You will be able to take pictures, as with any digital camera, apply filters and then print out the result.

No official specifications have been revealed as yet, although the original concept was claimed to have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, 16GB of on-board storage, a 4:3 touchscreen, optical zoom and an LED flash. Printer paper was touted to come in cartridges, a bit like the original Polaroid instant cameras of the 80s.

In its deal with Polaroid, Socialmatic is also free to release branded camera bags, lenses, filters and other camera accessories. We can't wait to see this story develop - pun entirely intended.