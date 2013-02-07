  eyeSight gesture control: Touch without the, er, touch ready to roll-out

It was back in September 2012 that we had our first Minority Report type experience with eyeSight's beta motion control technology. Fast forward a matter of months and eyeSight's tech is now ready to roll-out across all manner of consumer devices, complete with - according to the company - a "more robust" level of detection and fingertip tracking. Could 2013 be the year when tech goes all hands-off?

READ: eyeSight gesture control makes Minority Report a short step away

We're already knee-deep in hands-on toucshcreen devices, and have been warming up to Windows 8's touch interface... But what if we could wave goodbye to those streaky, greasy fingermarks for good? The video below shows eyeSight's gesture-based motion-control in action on a Lenovo ThinkPad.

But it's not just restricted to laptops or smartphones by any means. eyeSight's software-based solution can be installed at factory level and uses a device's built-in camera to track motion, right down to finger pointing - in a good way. Ah yes, Vic and Bob could have bags of fun summoning down digital doves from above with this one.

Think about the current implementation of TV gesture control that we've seen. In the Samsung ES8000 it's pretty woeful for example and, despite both Samsung and LG's unveiling of improved gesture-based interfaces at CES 2013, we're yet to see the latest tech fully in action.

READ: Use your finger to control LG smart TV

The options for eyeSight are fairly endless: No more greasy marks on that Windows 8 laptop, fun with smartphones, presentations with swagger in front of interactive whiteboards - and you never need lose the TV remote control again.

That is, of course, if the tech catches on. Not only do some things just make more sense in the palm of the hand with physical touch, it's a bit of a gesture-control battleground out there at the moment. As well as major companies producing in-house solutions, similar technology has also appeared in different guises. Leap's motion controller for example - a hardware based solution - offers a fluid gesture-based experience and the company has already confirmed a partnership with Asus.

Hands-on, hands-off… It's like The Karate Kid of tech and 2013 looks to be the year to kick it all off. Well, properly.

Will eyeSight be the big name that catches on; or will gesture control be a bit like Microsoft's Kinect - nice to have but just not suitable for everything?