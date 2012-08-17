Liquid Image Ego camera now with built-in Wi-Fi for live streaming

Liquid Image’s latest Ego HD video camera can now be turned into a Wi-Fi hotspot for live streaming to mobiles, tablets and computers.

The camera can be clipped on to various sports equipment such as bikes and helmets and tilted to any angle with a multi-directional mounting system. You can even position the camera so that it films you rather than the action, which fits nicely with the name of the camera.

There’s a quick-release lever to remove the Ego and measuring just 40.1 x 30 x 60.4mm it won’t take up too much room in your backpack.

Footage can be captured in four modes, with full HD 1080p video at 30fps, "High Action" HD 720p video at 60fps, 12-megapixel stills and a continuous photo mode.

If streaming’s not your bag, the Ego supports microSD cards of up to 32GB so you can save your footage before uploading it at a later date, while Liquid Metal has said to expect up to two hours of battery life.

Though the Ego camera is only "splash proof", an additional casing can be purchased which makes it waterproof to up to 100m deep.

The Liquid Image Ego camera comes in red, blue, black, yellow and white and will be available before the end of August for £159.99.

