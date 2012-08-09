Next Nikon Coolpix compact camera rumoured to run Android

Nikon’s next Coolpix compact camera could well run Google’s Android operating system and might even be with us as early as 22 August.

The Nikon Coolpix S800 (some are speculating that it will actually be the S800c) is rumoured to have access to all the apps available on the Google Play Store. Well we say all, that’s so long as they are compatible with Android 2.3.

Android 2.3 Gingerbread appears to be the OS of choice for Nikon and while it’s a tad dated in the mobile world, it’s difficult to grumble when you’re talking about a compact camera running it.

Other specs that have been leaked via an Indonesian Communications Agency filing (filed on 31 July 2012) is a 25-250mm lens, 3.5-inch OLED screen, built-in GPS and built-in Wi-Fi.

Should the Nikon Coolpix S800(c) really surface with Android to boot, the camera manufacturer could be looking at a longer term strategy that would see Google’s operating system implemented in higher end DSLR cameras.

A Nikon Coolpix Android camera? Tell us what you think in the comments below...