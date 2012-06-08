Getty Images 3D and 360-degree camera to capture a different side of London 2012
Getty Images will use 3D and 360-degree camera techniques to record footage at this summer’s Olympic and Paralympics Games in London.
Using robotic cameras, Getty says it will be able to capture the Games from a unique perspective, including the ability to rotate 360 degrees in any direction from one position for a fully submersed photo.
The technique was demoed at last year's royal wedding and consumers will be able to zoom in to the point that they can identify one individual in a crowd, or if they prefer look at the image as a whole in high definition.
The action will be captured using robotic cameras, including a helicam that will hover in the skies taking bird's-eye-view shots from above.
The BBC has already said that it will also be broadcasting the event in 3D via the BBC HD channel, so there'll be plenty of opportunity to feel as if you’re actually at the Games without having to battle the crowds.
What do you think of Getty Images' plans for London 2012? Let us know.
