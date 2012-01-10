  Polaroid SC1630 Smart Camera is some sort of Android

Polaroid is no stranger to crazy launches, but in the case of the SC1630 Smart Camera, you can't help but marvel at the madness. We've had camera phones for years, but this is more of a phone camera, or and Android camera to be precise.

The SC1630 Smart Camera might not be the marriage made in heaven that Polaroid expect however. The company claims that it fuses the "feature set of a high-end digital camera with the power of Android".

Sure, it offers a 16-megapixel CCD sensor with 3x optical zoom lens offering 36-108mm (in 35mm terms), which you don't find on your average Samsung or HTC Android device.

You also get Android running on your camera, so you'll be able to download apps, including camera apps presumably, so you can get more fun out of your camera. The details also specify that you'll be able to connect via Wi-Fi or "optional cellular data connections" but it doesn't state whether it's actually a phone or not.

On the plus side, it is reported that it supports the full Android Market, in which case it could offer a great deal of fun once you've installed some apps.

Of course you might be left with the dilemma that Polaroid is trying to avoid. If this isn't a great phone - and there is no mention of those important details like Android version and what powers this Android-cum-camera hybrid - then you'll still need your phone anyway.

There is also no mention of whether it contains a sensor any larger than a smartphone. In which case it only really offers you that 3x optical zoom, about the equivalent of taking a few steps forward, so you'll probably still need your real camera.

Of course we're being crass and not giving the Polaroid SC1630 Smart Camera a chance to shine. We're judging this gadget by its cover, when at its core it offers the potential to be a fun and social Android camera thing. At least you'll be able to play Angry Birds or watch Netflix when there's nothing to shoot.

We definitely want to know more about the Polaroid SC1630, so stay tuned whilst we hunt one down for further investigation.

No word on pricing, but it's going to be "available in 2012".

Plain crazy, or sheer brilliance? Let us know in the comments below...