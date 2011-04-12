  Eye-Fi Mobile X2 sends your camera's pics straight to your phone

Eye-Fi, the company that makes memory cards for your digital camera that feature the ability to wireless connect to the Internet, has announced the launch of its latest card, the Mobile X2.

The Eye-Fi Mobile X2 is a new 8GB wireless memory card that adds something Eye-Fi are calling “Direct Mode” that in connection with an app for your phone will allow smartphone/tablet users to instantly transfer pics and videos from a digital camera to a mobile device (iOS and Android) even when there’s no wireless network available.

The launch coincides with Direct Mode’s availability as a free firmware upgrade to all of Eye-Fi’s current X2 card users.

The Mobile X2 is currently available for pre-orders on Amazon.com and will be sold in Best Buy and Apple stores starting on April 17 for $79.99. In the UK it will cost £79.99 and available from the 20 May.

Direct Mode will be available as a free firmware upgrade towards the end of April.

Additionally the Eye-Fi Pro X2 will be reduced from $149.99 to $99.99 starting this month. In the UK it will be reduced from £149.99 to £99.99. Yep it hurts to be British sometimes.