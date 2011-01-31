  Flip Mino HD to add Wi-Fi connectivity?

Back in November 2009, Pocket-lint brought you details of an interview with a Cisco spokesperson, who told us that a Wi-Fi enabled Flip camera would hit the shops in 2010.

It never did though, but you know what they say: "Better late than never"; and that's the case with a Wi-Fi equipped Flip Mino HD, which has just paid a visit to the friendly folk over at the FCC.

The listing details 802.11n Wi-Fi connectivity and both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies (with the 5GHz likely to mean a FlipShare TV hook-up).

Not a lot else is known, although the FCC filing does mention 1 May a couple of times, so maybe that's when we'll find out more.

