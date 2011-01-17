Kingston speeds in with the fastest SDHC cards available

Lexar made big waves over in Vegas at CES 2011, with its 128GB SDXC memory cards, but if your camera isn't SDXC compatible, or speed is your major concern when it comes to digital storage then you might be interested to hear that Kingston Digital has just announced the fastest SDHC card in the market - the UHS-I UltimateXX.

The UltimateXX meets the standards set by the Secure Digital Association for next-level performance in Secure Digital card technology with speeds up 233x, which is 60MB per second read, and 35MB per second write - the write speed of SDHC UHS-I memory cards is more than three times as fast as SDHC Class 10 cards.

“Kingston is pleased to be one of the first manufacturers to offer SDHC UHS-I memory cards to our customers”, said Jim Selby, European product manager at Kingston Technology.

“Being a member of the SD Association enhances our ability to bring new technology to market. As the devices that support SDHC UHS-I become prevalent; our UltimateXX cards are at the ready”.

Available in three sizes, 8GB, 16GB and 32GB the UltimateXX flash memory cards will cost you £81, £163 or £327 plus VAT.

Update: SanDisk has also announced a range of UHS-I cards with up to 45MB per second write speeds.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro SDHC comes in 8GB to 32GB capacities carrying suggested retail prices ranging from $109.99 to $349.99.