Sanyo adds PD2BK to crowded pocket-cam market

Pocket HD camcorders are everywhere nowadays - you can't move without tripping over one of the little blighters.

Well, maybe it's not quite that bad - but there does seem to have been a huge wave of them incoming over the last few weeks.

First up was the HM-TA1 from Panasonic, followed by Samsung's HMX-E10 and even a 3D shooter from Aiptek. Then Kodak announced the Playtouch and we also know that ViewSonic is going to be showing off a 3D HD minicam at IFA. Add these to the already successful Flip series and you're looking at quite a large consumer choice.

So what has Sanyo's latest effort, the PD2BK got to offer in this crowded marketplace?

Well, apart from the full 1080p shooting at 30fps, it has got a 10-megapixel stills cam with a 3x optical zoom, a 37mm wide-angle lens and it is compatible with a range of storage options including SD, SDHC and SDXC.

It also has a mini-HDMI port for playback on your big screen as well as the standard USB connector as well.

Tom Van Voy, VP and general manager of the digital solutions division at Sanyo said:

"Now users have both a convenient, ultra easy form factor and archive quality photos and videos that they will be proud to display on their HDTVs or share with friends and family from their computer".

The Sanyo VPC-PD2BK is out in September and will set you back $169.99 Stateside, with no UK release details available as of yet.