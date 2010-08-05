Aiptek 3D: Budget HD 3D shooting

Aiptek has unveiled a mini, budget camera that it hopes will help it tap into the pocket camcorder market currently dominated by Flip. But with the Aiptek 3D you're getting an extra feature, can you guess what it is?

Yep, that's right - the Aiptek 3D is a 720p HD video shooting machine that adds an extra dimension to your YouTube ready videos.

The camera uses two separate lenses and image sensors to record footage in 3D, and you can either watch it back using the 3D glasses that come in the box on a 2D display - or make use of the HDMI-out to watch it on your 3D TV.

As well as the HD and 3D video on board, the camera will also take still images with the built-in 5-megapixel camera. You can view back all of your media on the device's 2.4-inch screen.

If you fancy entering the third dimension with the Aiptek 3D then head on over to Firebox, who are set to sell the German manufactured device for a penny less than 200 of the Queen's finest.