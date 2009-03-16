  Photobucket launches updated WAP site

Photo sharing website Photobucket has announced that a new version of its mobile site has been launched.

The first WAP site from the company was launched just over a year ago, and following feedback from users, has been tweaked to add new features and improve others.

Some of the improvements include easier ways to upload and share photos you take with your mobile to your Photobucket account, comments and ratings appearing alongside images and the display of subscriptions, sub-albums and more useful navigational links.

You'll also be able to view all the featured content you'd find on the homepage of the Photobucket full website, an expansion of the "Find Stuff" area, and a better device-specific experience, meaning the site will lay out its content to suit your mobile phone.

All these improvements are now live on the Photobucket mobile site, so head over there on your web-enabled mobile to check it out.