  Rankin searches for eccentric Brits for new exhibition

Rankin has announced his latest photography project, and is looking for all the eccentricity of the UK to help compile a record of "Britons in 2009".

Dubbed "his most ambitious project to date", Rankin Live! will see Rankin shoot and instantly print the portraits of 1000 Brits on site at his museum scale exhibition in August.

The process from the click of the shutter to hanging will take a mere 15 minutes.

If you want to get involved, Rankin is looking for people with a distinct sense of style, British eccentricity and enthusiasm.

If you are aged 13 or over and you want to appear in Rankin Live!,

email rankinlive@rankin.co.uk with a photograph of yourself and your reason for applying.

Rankin will select the most original 1000 applicants, who will then be invited to the Rankin Live! exhibition at London’s Truman Brewery in August to sit for their personal shoot.

Each portrait will cost £50 and all profits will go to Oxfam.