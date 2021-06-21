Sony RX100 VI compact camera just £699 today

(Pocket-lint) - Every year Amazon Prime Day delivers some cracking deals if you're looking for a new camera. There's a bunch of Sony cameras this year at bargain rates, with the company's particularly popular RX100 MkVI is available for £699. That's over a third off the original £1,150 asking price.

The thing that's so compelling about the RX100 series is how small this camera is - quite remarkable, really, when considering the size of the 1-inch sensor tucked away inside.

The sixth-gen model was the first to bring a longer lens, at 24-200mm, while continuing with other staple features such as the super-fast autofocus and pop-up viewfinder (that's usually hidden within the body).

It's taken a long time for other manufacturers to catch up - Canon only introduced a similar camera in the G5 X II a number of years into the RX100's existence - which is another reason why Sony has been so far ahead.

This deal is likely to only be available until the end of Tuesday 22 June, or until it sells out, so don't delay if you want to save some cash on this great pocketable camera.

Writing by Jason Denwood. Editing by Mike Lowe.