Amazon Prime Day 2022 camera deals: The bargains we're expecting this year

(Pocket-lint) - If you're in the market for a new camera, Amazon's Prime Day sale is one of the best times of the year to pick one up.

You'll often see a range of discounts across mirrorless, DSLR, action cams and compacts, so whatever you're looking for, there are great deals to be found.

Here's everything you need to know about the camera deals you can expect on Prime Day 2022.

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2022 will be taking place on 12-13 July.

As usual, it's a 48-hour event, but some early discounts will take place from 21 June. These early deals are mainly restricted to Amazon's own devices, though, we're expecting the best camera deals to happen during the actual event.

The Prime Day sale naturally balances the year against the Black Friday sale. It allows Amazon to move some stock in a mid-year sale and, more excitingly, it gives you the chance to bag a great deal.

There are usually discounts across a range of manufacturers including Canon, Panasonic, Sony and more.

Canon's mirrorless offerings saw a multitude of discounts last year, both in the accessible M-series and the high-end R series. So, if you've got your heart set on one, you might be wise to wait until the Prime Day sale before you make a purchase. We think the latest APS-C sensor toting R-series cameras are probably a little too new to see any significant discount, but we're expecting some decent deals across the rest of the range.

Last year, we saw some serious price drops on Sony's superb RX100 compact cameras. We wouldn't be surprised to see some nice deals on the Mark VII this Prime Day.

If you're looking for something a little more rough and ready, GoPro's lineup often sees some solid discounts and bundles for Prime Day, too.

We have left some examples of devices discounted in 2021 below for your reference.

Best US camera deals | Best UK camera deals

It's important to shop carefully on Prime Day. While some of the cited discount percentages might be questionable, the prices offered are usually pretty competitive. Many times the prices will be the lowest that a camera has been offered, but they may have seen similar prices in previous sales, around Black Friday for example.

What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free? By Stuart Miles · 18 June 2022

Prices frequently fluctuate and it's important to keep your eyes on when Prime Day actually starts, as it's a short event and you normally only have 24 hours to make your purchase because the cameras will return to the full retail price.

If you want to take advantage of all the great discounts on offer, it's an exclusive event for Prime subscribers. That means you'll need to get yourself Amazon Prime to get access to the best prices on the day. If you're not already a Prime Member, there's a 30-day trial, so you can sample the benefits - free delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more.

squirrel_widget_157589

Best US camera deals | Best UK camera deals

• Canon EOS M200 with 15-45mm lens - save 25%, now £419: This compact-like mirrorless system is great for point-and-shoot with the utmost quality delivered. And for a cut of the price. See the deal on Amazon



• Canon EOS M50 with 15-45mm lens - save 23%, now £499: Save a bundle on this kit bundle of Canon's smaller-sensor mirrorless model. Pick up a bargain here



• Panasonic Lumix G9 with 12-60mm lens - save 25%, now £979: As Micro Four Thirds cameras go, this is a top-spec one that's super-fast and superb for capturing still and moving subjects. Check out the deal here

• Canon EOS RP mirrorless with 35mm f/1.8 macro lens - save 17%, now £1299: The entry-level in Canon's full-frame mirrorless range opens the door to a very versatile system camera, complete with close-up macro lesn. Check out this deal

• Sony RX100 Mark III compact camera - save 56%, now £352.99: The best accessible high-end compact camera series is the RX100. This third-gen model pairs a 1-inch sensor size with pop-up viewfinder. And with £451 off it's a bargain pocketable compact if you're looking for better-than-phone photos. See the Sony RX100 III deal

• Canon PowerShot G7 X II - save 17%, now £489.99: This starter kit comes with leather case and SD card, plus a chunk of change off the asking price. Until 22:00 BST only! See the Amazon exclusive deal here

• Sony RX100 Mark VI compact camera - save 39%, now £699: The sixth-gen edition to this high-end compact adds a longer zoom lens than the MkV, while retaining the small build quality that makes it such an appealing pocketable camera. The quality is great from its 1-inch sensor too. Check out the Sony RX100 VI deal

• GoPro Hero8 bundle - save $70.99, now $279. This bundle add the Shorty tripod, a head strap, 32GB SD card, and extra batteries - all for less money than the action camera alone! See the Retail Bundle deal here

Writing by Luke Baker.