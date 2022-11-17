The GoPro Hero 11 Black is at its best price so far

(Pocket-lint) - The GoPro Hero 11 Black is still fresh on the scene, and it's one of our favourite action cameras ever.

Despite being newly released, GoPro has still managed to give a staggering discount on its flagship camera ahead of Black Friday 2022.

What's more, this deal is live in both the UK and the US, so most of our readers can get in on the action.

The only catch is that it relies on having a GoPro subscription, so you'll need to sign up for $49.99 / £49.99 a year to take advantage. Even then, it's a cracking deal, and the lowest price we've seen this camera at so far.

If you're skiing this winter, or just looking for a camera that can handle whatever life throws its way, the GoPro Hero 11 Black is likely the best tool for the job.

The new sensor allows for vertical and horizontal crops of the same footage, meaning you can cover all of your favourite social media platforms with one clip.

As always, it's rugged and waterproof, while class-leading slow-motion makes for some epic action shots.

If you've been thinking of investing, now might be the time, as the prices are likely to climb once the sale ends.

