On the hunt for a new camera? Looking around for a great deal on a snapper? Then let us help you out, as we round up some of the top offers on our recommended cameras.
All of the below are all top items, gaining four or five stars in our reviews. That ensures that besides being great deals, they're endorsed by Pocket-lint as top cameras.
In the mix are mirrorless, DSLRs and compact cameras from Sony, Nikon, Canon, Olympus and Panasonic.
So bookmark this page, make sure you come back, as we're regularly updating it.
Sony A7R II
- View offer for £2199 on Amazon UK (was £3199)
- Sharp images with plenty of detail and exceptional dynamic range
- Lovely electronic viewfinder
- Very respectable high-speed performance
Save £1000 on the Sony A7R III which is the epitome of competence, whatever your genre of photography.
Nikon D850
- Excellent dynamic range
- High-resolution and sharp detail
- New silent shooting mode
- Large viewfinder
There's nearly a £950 discount on the Nikon D850. It impresses on paper, and it actually blew us away in use with its capability to produce crisp and highly detailed images, with a dynamic range that is almost unreal.
Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II
- View offer for £889.99 on eGlobal Central (was £1850)
- Very fast
- Quick autofocus
- Articulated touchscreen
- Image stabilisation is unreal
There's more than a £950 saving on the E-M1 Mark II. Not only is it better than the original model in every way - principal to its success is the built-in image stabilisation - it's one of the best sensor-based system we've used.
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
- View offer for £1159.99 on Toby Deals (was £2000)
- Vari-angle screen is useful and live view better than Nikon's offering
- Smaller and lighter than similar full-frame models
- Finds a resolution sweet-spot
Canon EOS 6D Mark II is one of the most balanced full-frame propositions, and it now has over an £850 saving.
Nikon D7500
- Features inherited from the class-leading Nikon D500
- Large and vibrant tilt LCD touchscreen
- Excellent build quality and handling
- Pin-sharp images
Save over £570 on the Nikon D7500. It's one a cracking camera, thanks to it's fast processor, solid build, bright viewfinder and responsive tilt-angle touchscreen.
Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III
- View offer for £639.99 on Toby Deals (was £1149)
- It's so small considering the sensor size
- Great image quality from APS-C size sensor
- Dual Pixel AF is a capable autofocus system
You can save over £500 on the G1 X III. It's an outstanding camera and with its small scale, it'll be great for keen enthusiast buyers looking for a second camera.
Panasonic Lumix G9
- View offer for £1199 on Wex Photo Video (was £1500)
- Huge range of Micro Four Thirds lenses
- Massive viewfinder and useful vari-angle LCD
- 4K video and 6K stills modes
We found the G9 has a mighty impressive image stabilisation, an ultra-sensitive shutter, super-fast burst mode, accomplished continuous autofocus and burst shooting - plus with a £300 discount - what's not to like?
Other camera deals
Still searching for a top offers on a decent snapper, but none of the above have taken your fancy? Feel free to take a look at the retailer links below, and bookmark this page as we'll be updating it regularly.