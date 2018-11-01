On the hunt for a new camera? Looking around for a great deal on a snapper? Then let us help you out, as we round up some of the top offers on our recommended cameras.

Sharp images with plenty of detail and exceptional dynamic range

Lovely electronic viewfinder

Very respectable high-speed performance

Save £1000 on the Sony A7R III which is the epitome of competence, whatever your genre of photography.

Excellent dynamic range

High-resolution and sharp detail

New silent shooting mode

Large viewfinder

There's nearly a £950 discount on the Nikon D850. It impresses on paper, and it actually blew us away in use with its capability to produce crisp and highly detailed images, with a dynamic range that is almost unreal.

Very fast

Quick autofocus

Articulated touchscreen

Image stabilisation is unreal

There's more than a £950 saving on the E-M1 Mark II. Not only is it better than the original model in every way - principal to its success is the built-in image stabilisation - it's one of the best sensor-based system we've used.

Vari-angle screen is useful and live view better than Nikon's offering

Smaller and lighter than similar full-frame models

Finds a resolution sweet-spot

Canon EOS 6D Mark II is one of the most balanced full-frame propositions, and it now has over an £850 saving.

Features inherited from the class-leading Nikon D500

Large and vibrant tilt LCD touchscreen

Excellent build quality and handling

Pin-sharp images

Save over £570 on the Nikon D7500. It's one a cracking camera, thanks to it's fast processor, solid build, bright viewfinder and responsive tilt-angle touchscreen.

It's so small considering the sensor size

Great image quality from APS-C size sensor

Dual Pixel AF is a capable autofocus system

You can save over £500 on the G1 X III. It's an outstanding camera and with its small scale, it'll be great for keen enthusiast buyers looking for a second camera.

Huge range of Micro Four Thirds lenses

Massive viewfinder and useful vari-angle LCD

4K video and 6K stills modes

We found the G9 has a mighty impressive image stabilisation, an ultra-sensitive shutter, super-fast burst mode, accomplished continuous autofocus and burst shooting - plus with a £300 discount - what's not to like?

