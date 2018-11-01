  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera deals

Best camera deals in November 2018: £1000 off Sony, £950 off Nikon

|
Pocket-lint Best camera deals in November 2018: £1000 off Sony, £950 off Nikon
Best DSLR cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
Best DSLR cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today

On the hunt for a new camera? Looking around for a great deal on a snapper? Then let us help you out, as we round up some of the top offers on our recommended cameras. 

All of the below are all top items, gaining four or five stars in our reviews. That ensures that besides being great deals, they're endorsed by Pocket-lint as top cameras.

In the mix are mirrorless, DSLRs and compact cameras from Sony, Nikon, Canon, Olympus and Panasonic.  

So bookmark this page, make sure you come back, as we're regularly updating it.

Sony A7R II

  • Sharp images with plenty of detail and exceptional dynamic range
  • Lovely electronic viewfinder
  • Very respectable high-speed performance

Save £1000 on the Sony A7R III which is the epitome of competence, whatever your genre of photography. 

Nikon D850 review image 1

Nikon D850

  • Excellent dynamic range
  • High-resolution and sharp detail 
  • New silent shooting mode
  • Large viewfinder

There's nearly a £950 discount on the Nikon D850. It impresses on paper, and it actually blew us away in use with its capability to produce crisp and highly detailed images, with a dynamic range that is almost unreal.

Pocket-lintolympus om d e m1 mark ii product shots image 1

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II

  • Very fast
  • Quick autofocus
  • Articulated touchscreen
  • Image stabilisation is unreal

There's more than a £950 saving on the E-M1 Mark II. Not only is it better than the original model in every way - principal to its success is the built-in image stabilisation - it's one of the best sensor-based system we've used. 

Pocket-lintCanon EOS 6D Mark 2 image 1

Canon EOS 6D Mark II

  • Vari-angle screen is useful and live view better than Nikon's offering
  • Smaller and lighter than similar full-frame models
  • Finds a resolution sweet-spot

Canon EOS 6D Mark II is one of the most balanced full-frame propositions, and it now has over an £850 saving.

Pocket-lintNikon D7500 image 1

Nikon D7500

  • Features inherited from the class-leading Nikon D500
  • Large and vibrant tilt LCD touchscreen
  • Excellent build quality and handling
  • Pin-sharp images

Save over £570 on the Nikon D7500. It's one a cracking camera, thanks to it's fast processor, solid build, bright viewfinder and responsive tilt-angle touchscreen.

Pocket-lintCanon PowerShot G1 X Mark III review image 1

Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III

  • It's so small considering the sensor size
  • Great image quality from APS-C size sensor
  • Dual Pixel AF is a capable autofocus system

You can save over £500 on the G1 X III. It's an outstanding camera and with its small scale, it'll be great for keen enthusiast buyers looking for a second camera. 

Pocket-lintPanasonic Lumix G9 lead image image 1

Panasonic Lumix G9

  • Huge range of Micro Four Thirds lenses
  • Massive viewfinder and useful vari-angle LCD
  • 4K video and 6K stills modes

We found the G9 has a mighty impressive image stabilisation, an ultra-sensitive shutter, super-fast burst mode, accomplished continuous autofocus and burst shooting - plus with a £300 discount - what's not to like?

Other camera deals

Still searching for a top offers on a decent snapper, but none of the above have taken your fancy? Feel free to take a look at the retailer links below, and bookmark this page as we'll be updating it regularly.

PopularIn Cameras
Sony A7R III review: Giving the Nikon D850 a run for its money
Best camera deals for Cyber Monday 2018: DSLR, compact, mirrorless and action cam bargains
History in colour: Amazing artists add colour to our past
Have you been waiting for an Android camera that accepts Canon lenses?
Best camera deals in November 2018: £1000 off Sony, £950 off Nikon
Most Instagrammable places in Bromley: Spots you’ll want to snap PLUS Win a Panasonic Lumix G9
Comments