Cyber Monday is here! So whether you're looking to get yourself a new DSLR, mirrorless or compact camera for Christmas, or if you're more interested in buying one for someone else, then you've come to the right page to track down the goods.

Here we'll be covering all the best camera deals from the likes of Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm and more. Check out our best camera deals this November over the coming days as the deals change.

Below are quick links straight to the Black Friday deals pages from the top retailers, just in case you're looking for something that we haven't covered. Amazon has some deals that are only available to Prime Members, so if you didn't have Prime you might miss out – or consider now a good time to sign-up?

• Panasonic Lumix GX800 mirrorless camera: Save £200.99, now £299 (was £499.99): A great little system camera from the Micro Four Thirds family is all about small scale portability and retro-style design. It's got a 12-32mm lens included for an altogether bargain price. View the Panasonic GX800 deal on Amazon UK

• Canon EOS M3 mirrorless camera with lens: Save £130.99, now £349 (was £479.99): Canon's mirrorless series goes for small scale and easy use of the screen when focusing, which isn't always available with its DSLR cameras. It comes with an 18-55mm kit lens to get you started (other EOS M lenses are available). View the Canon M50 deal on Amazon UK

• Pentax K-70 DSLR with 18-270mm lens: Save £375, now £874.99 (was £1249.99): One of the classic DSLR makers, this Pentax comes with some great features - a major one being its versatile lens, which is capable of wide-angle or long zoom to capture far-away subjects. It's a 30% discount until the end of 2 December. View the Pentax K-70 deal on Amazon UK

• Nikon D3500 and lens: Save £90, now £389 (was £479): The entry model to Nikon's DSLR range is a great way to get started. And this bundle includes an 18-55mm kit lens in the box. View the Nikon D3500 deal at Currys PC World

• Canon 750D and 18-55mm lens: Save £50, now £499.99 (was £549.99): Canon's excellent mid-range DSLR model from 2015, it comes with solid autofocus, a vari-angle screen and is a great step into the Japanese company's APS-C cameras. View the Nikon D3500 deal at Argos

• Canon PowerShot SX540 HS superzoom: Save £150, now £199.99 (was £349.99): If you're looking for a bridge camera to zoom in on those far-away subjects then this Canon's 50x optical zoom will more than do the trick. View the Canon SX540 HS deal at Currys PC World

• Sony HX350 superzoom: Save £160, now £219 (was £379): It's a 50x optical zoom bumper, with Sony's more-recent-than-Canon offering a tiltable screen. View the Sony HX350 deal on Amazon UK

• Sony WX500 compact camera: Save £131, now £199 (was £330): If you're looking for affordable and pocketable then this 30x zoom compact from Sony is great for the job. It even has a tiltable screen for the selfie fans. View the Sony WX500 deal on Amazon UK