  Samsung Galaxy Camera 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Camera: What's the difference?

When Samsung first unveiled its Galaxy Camera, packing in the Android OS and 4G LTE connectivity, it was ground breaking. Now it's upgraded that snapper with the Samsung Galaxy Camera 2. But can the new model hope to have as much effect on the market as its predecessor. We've lined up the specs so you can choose between the latest model and, potentially, a saving by picking up last year's camera.

The quad-core processor in the Samsung Galaxy Camera has been given a boost from 1.4GHz up to 1.6GHz. And to keep things running along smoothly Sammy has also upgraded the RAM from 1GB to 2GB. But the gigabyte giving doesn't stop there. Rather than 4GB storage you now get 8GB onboard. But with microSD up to 64GB in both this makes little difference.

With faster innards and more storage this round has to go to the new Samsung Galaxy Camera 2. But it must be said the original model ticked along nicely so it might not be worth any extra cost if you're patient when shooting. The new model comes with Android 4.3 Jelly Bean, but we expect both will get upgraded as new versions become available.

While the Samsung Galaxy Camera 2 has lost weight it's not any smaller. The original model came in at 128.7 x 70.8 x 19.1 mm and the latest camera is 132.5 x 71.2 x 19.3 mm. So the new model is actually larger, but still comes in lighter at 283 grams compared to the original's 300 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy Camera 2, despite its lighter build, comes with a 2000mAh battery. That's a good jump from the original 1650mAh of the first model.

But with a faster processor and more RAM Samsung hasn't mentioned battery life, only the battery size improvement. So perhaps it'll last as long as before, just faster.

There's nothing changed here. On both cameras you get a 16-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor with 21x optical zoom. Both are also NFC and 4G LTE connected and come with a 4.8-inch HD Super Clear Touch LCD screen.

There's not much in it really. This all comes down to pricing. If the original model is still available for £200, like it is now from Jessops, and the new Galaxy Camera 2 is £400 we'd go for the cheaper option. But if they both end up being £50 different we'd be inclined to go for the new model just for weight saving and the future-proofing speed increase.