Smartphone cameras are great, but there are a few situations where they're not ideal. The mostly-glass construction won't take too many hard knocks and while some models offer water resistance, you probably still shouldn't be dropping it in saltwater.

Plus, if you want to mount it to your bike, helmet, drone or chest an action camera is designed with exactly that in mind. GoPro is the originator of the form factor, and it's arguably the best to ever do it.

While there's more competition now, GoPro still has one of the best all-around ecosystems of action cameras. And thanks to some product lines refreshing over the past couple of years, the sheer number of options has been reduced to make choosing one much easier. So which GoPro should you buy?

Our Top Pick:

Pocket-lint GoPro Hero 11 Black 1. Best of the best 9.0 / 10 If you're looking for the best GoPro has to offer, look no further. Pros 360-degree horizon levelling

New HyperView mode

10-bit colour Cons Expensive $448 at Amazon

GoPro's latest and greatest action camera is called the Hero 11 Black. It uses the same chassis and processor as the Hero 10, but don't be fooled into thinking it's not a significant upgrade.

A new sensor at the heart of the camera unlocks some amazing possibilities. A new 8:7 shooting mode allows you to choose between vertical, horizontal or square format video after shooting for ultimate flexibility.

It also offers the widest-ever FOV from a GoPro, thanks to the new HyperView digital lens. What's more, stabilisation is improved, now offering full 360-degree horizon levelling as well as HyperSmooth Boost.

If you're a professional, you'll be pleased to hear about the camera's 10-bit colour capabilities. Meanwhile, wider FOVs like SuperView are unlocked at higher framerates, including 4K 120fps.

GoPro GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini 2. Best for lightweight portability The same great features as the flagship Hero 11 Black in a lightweight rugged package. Pros Lightweight and small

Same features as the Hero 11 Black

No screens to break Cons Will need to connect to the app for configuration $276 at Amazon

The Hero 11 Black Mini is a new addition to the lineup. It offers almost all of the same features as the flagship camera, but it's shrunken down into a lightweight package.

This means it's ideal for mounting in tight spots. or in places where weight is a concern, like on a drone or a helmet.

To add to its flexibility, the Mini has an additional set of mounting tabs on the rear, which makes it extremely easy to use with a wide variety of accessories.

There are no screens on this model, aside from a very small Session-style settings display. This is a good and a bad thing. On the plus side, it means that the camera is more durable, but it also means that you'll need to keep a phone handy and use the app to frame your shots.

Pocket-lint GoPro Hero 10 Black 3. Best value 9.0 / 10 The Hero 11 Black's predecessor still packs some serious specs, and it's more affordable than ever before. Pros Excellent for slow motion

Much smoother menus

Up to 5.3K 60fps Cons SuperView only available at up to 4K 60fps $393 at Amazon

While the GoPro Hero 10 Black has been outdone by its newer brother, it still packs serious specifications. It'll be coming down in price now, too, which makes it a more appealing option than ever.

The camera can shoot at almost identical resolutions and frame rates to the Hero 11. This includes 5.3K at up to 60fps, 4K at up to 120fps or 2.7K at up to 240fps, essentially double the frame rates of the Hero 9.

You'll still benefit from excellent HyperSmooth stabilisation, and Horizon Levelling, it's just limited to 45 degrees of tilt rather than full 360.

If you can do without the new lens modes, this is an incredibly capable camera for the asking price, and might just be the sweet spot when it comes to value.

GoPro GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones 4. Best for FPV hobbyists If you're looking for the ultimate lightweight action camera for your FPV drone, you'll want to check out the Bones. Pros Extremely lightweight

Designed specifically for FPV drones

The only camera in this class with a protection plan Cons Requires soldering expertise $349 at GoPro

For those seeking something completely different, we have the GoPro Hero 10 Bones. This is designed pretty much exclusively for FPV drone users, and unless you're comfortable wielding a soldering iron, you'll want to steer well clear.

Specs-wise it's identical to the Hero 10, only all the parts unnecessary for use when strapped to a drone are stripped away. That means no screen, no battery and a massive 100-gram weight reduction.

As there's no screen, the camera is configured entirely in the app and since there's no battery, buyers are expected to solder a custom power lead to their drone's PCB - it's not for the faint of heart.

So, why go to all of this trouble? Well, one of the best examples is presented in this video from Red Bull. A lightweight and small FPV drone can capture shots like nothing ever before - and the Hero 10 Bones makes it easier than ever to fly a high-quality camera on a tiny rig.

GoPro GoPro MAX 5. Best for 360 recording 8.0 / 10 A 360 camera that utilises all of GoPro's imaging expertise to deliver stellar results. Pros Awesome 360-video capture

Single lens modes

Simplified editing process Cons Less durable than a traditional GoPro $495 at Amazon

GoPro doesn't want you to think of the Max as a reboot of the Fusion, but in a lot of ways, it is. Likewise, in a lot of ways, it isn't. It's a 360-degree camera, that's true, but it's more than that and GoPro has completely changed the way you edit video from it.

You can shoot using either of the two 180-degree cameras on its own, and it features even better stabilisation than the Hero8. As well as using the HyperSmooth technology of the more standard camera, it uses its ultra-wide lenses to automatically level the horizons, so not only does it make all your footage smooth, but it's also always level.

Of course, you can shoot in 360 too, using both cameras, and then you simply use the GoPro mobile app to reframe any of the footage you capture in a way that's much more user-friendly than the method offered by the Fusion. You can also use a TimeWarp feature that lets you speed up and slow down footage while panning around the 360-degree footage.

Pocket-lint GoPro Hero 9 Black 6. Best on a budget 9.0 / 10 It's a little older, but it's still extremely capable and it can be had at bargain prices. Pros Can be found for cheaper than current Hero cameras

Up to 5K 30fps videos

Same great chassis as the Hero 11 Black Cons Menus are less fluid with the older processor $298 at Amazon

The Hero 9 Black, despite being succeeded by the Hero 10 and 11, is still available to purchase brand new in many regions - and at a substantially reduced price.

It can record at the same resolutions as the new cameras, it just can't match the frame rates. So if you don't care about slow motion so much, you can save a wad of cash by going for the older model.

It uses the same rugged chassis as the newer options and still has the same excellent displays. It's compatible with all the same accessories and batteries, too.

The main thing we don't like is how sluggish the menus feel compared to the updated versions. However, this is a small niggle and it's definitely a bit of a bargain at its current price.

Which GoPro should you buy?

If you want the best of the best, the Hero 11 Black is the easiest recommendation. Its new sensor makes it more versatile than ever, while it retains all of the perks of its predecessors: A rugged waterproof design, extremely high resolution, blistering frame rates and class-leading stabilisation.

With that said, the GoPro Max also makes a solid case for itself by not only offering high-end Hero performance, but also more advanced stabilisation and horizon levelling, plus 360-degree capture. It could use a refresh, though.

And, we can't forget about the Hero 10 Black. It may have been out longer, but it still offers comparable specs and is available at a better price than ever before.

Ultimately it comes down to weighing up what's important to you in an action camera. To read up more on GoPro and its products be sure to check out our GoPro Hub.