  GoPro Hero4 Silver Edition vs GoPro HD Hero3+ Silver Edition: What's the difference?

GoPro hasn't just updated the GoPro HD Hero3+ Black Edition. It also gave the GoPro HD Hero3+ Silver Edition a major upgrade.

Everyone from daredevils to sports athletes use GoPro's devices in order to capture the most extreme and action-packed footage. The company offers different models - complete with different features and hardware accessories - for different purposes. And they're all capable of shooting high-quality, ultra wide-angle footage.

The HD Hero3+ Silver Edition might not be as powerful as the Black Edition, for instance, but it is widely considered a reliable action camera. However, if you're wondering how it stands when put against GoPro's newer Hero4 Silver Edition, then keep reading.

Pocket-lint has compared both cameras from top to bottom after spending the day with the new Hero4 range, all in an attempt to help you decide which is worth your time and money.

A screen

The biggest most noticeable difference is the addition of a new screen on the back of the camera that allows you to control settings, frame your shot, and view any footage you've captured there and then without having to link it to a phone or tablet. The screen is clear and crisp and the display responsive to touch - a little too responsive at times.

Video

The GoPro Hero4 Silver Edition offers a max resolution of 1080p60 or 720p120 with an ultra-wide viewing angle. The GoPro HD Hero3+ Silver Edition similarly offers a max resolution of 1080p60 or 720p120. In other words - in terms of video - there's not much of a difference between the two cameras, but the Hero4 does feature a new and improved processor and sensor.

Photo

The GoPro Hero4 Silver Edition is capable of snapping 12MP photos at 30fps in burst mode with a fixed f/2.8 aperture. It also has photo features like time-lapse (going from intervals of .5 seconds to 60 seconds), night photo (going from 10-second to 30-second exposure times), and night lapse (going from 10-second to 30-second exposure times with up to 60-minute intervals).

The GoPro HD Hero3+ Silver Edition only snaps photos at 10MP photos at 10fps in burst mode. It includes a time-lapse feature too. You probably should consider upgrading to the latest GoPro if capturing photo stills is your main concern, as there is a big difference between the two cameras.

Battery

The GoPro Hero4 Silver Edition features a rechargeable battery. GoPro hasn't elaborated on the size or expected battery life yet. The GoPro HD Hero3+ Silver Edition however has a 1180mAH rechargeable lithium-ion battery that is reportedly 30 per cent more long-lasting compared to GoPro Hero3: Silver Edition. Until Pocket-lint learns more though, this round can't be called.

Connectivity

The GoPro Hero4 Silver Edition features built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, whereas the GoPro HD Hero3+ Silver Edition only features built-in Wi-Fi. You should therefore choose the GoPro HD Hero4 Silver Edition, if connectivity is something that's important to you.

Storage

It's whatever you bring to the party as both feature microSD card slots.

Features

The Hero4 Silver camera also has features like Protune (manual control settings for both photos and video such as colour, ISO limit, and exposure), HiLight Tag (allows you to highlight key moments while recording for easier playback later), a wide-angle field of view via Superview, an auto low-light mode, and high performance audio. GoPro said the new audio system can capture "clean, high fidelity sound and nearly 2x the dynamic range".

What's in the box?

The GoPro Hero4 Silver Edition box includes the camera, a standard housing, skeleton and touch backdoors, rechargeable battery, curved and flat adhesive mounts, quick release buckles, a three-way pivot arm, and a USB cable.

The GoPro HD Hero3+ Silver Edition box includes the camera, standard housing, quick release buckle, Li-ion battery, curved and flat adhesive mounts, vertical quick release buckle a three-way pivot arm, and a USB cable.

Price and release date

The GoPro Hero4 Silver Edition should cost around £289.99 when it releases on 5 October. The GoPro HD Hero3+ Silver Edition, which released last year, has a standard price of $299.99.

Conclusion

The GoPro Hero4 Silver Edition is a clearly the better upgrade for those of you who are interested in snapping better stills as well as having more connectivity options and features, and if you've been put off by a lack of a screen, you now get one with this upgrade.

Unfortunately though it didn't come with 4K video recording. If that's what you're after, you might as well avoid the Silver models altogether; the GoPro Hero4 Black Edition is definitely more up your street.