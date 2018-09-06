When the Fujifilm X-T2 arrived in 2016, we thought it set a new benchmark for mirrorless cameras. Since then we've been spoiled with the likes of the Panasonic Lumix G9. For late 2018, Fuji is back with a bang: the X-T3 brings a new sensor, new autofocus and 4K60p video capture that sets it apart from its X-T2 cousin. Here's a breakdown of the key differences:

X-T3: A little deeper (58.8mm) than X-T2 (49.2mm) due to eyecup and grip

Both cameras: Full manual control dials, Fujifilm X mount lenses

Optional battery grip is different for each camera

Both cameras: Weather resistant build

At a glance the X-T3 and X-T2 are one and the same. But they're a slightly different size, which means if you want to use an accessory battery grip then you'll need to buy for the specific camera. X-T2 users will be disappointed that an X-T3 will require a new grip.

Otherwise the layout and operation is similar: there's full manual control, all the shutter/aperture/ISO/exposure compensation dials you could need, and that old skool design aesthetic.

The X-T3 does shrink the exposure compensation dial to avoid accidental knocks, while the toggles around its dials are larger for easier adjustment. There's also a dioptre lock on the X-T3 which was lacking previously.

X-T3: 0.5 inch, 3.69m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder

X-T2: 0.5 inch, 2.36m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder

Both cameras: 3.0 inch, 1040k-dot, tri-adjustable LCD (X-T3 adds touchscreen)

X-T3: 1.5x autofocus speed improvement over X-T2 (Fujifilm claims)

X-T3: 2.16m phase-detection pixels offer edge-to-edge autofocus (X-T2 has a limited selection area)

Mirrorless cameras have gone from strength to strength in recent times, with electronic viewfinders good enough to rival traditional optical ones. The X-T2's already decent 0.5in OLED finder remains the same size (magnification) in the X-T3, but the new camera ups the resolution by over 50 per cent. It appears to be the same finder as found in the new Canon EOS R.

Regarding the rear screen, both cameras offe a tri-adjustable fit, meaning the LCD panel can be pulled out for waist-level or overhead work in either portrait or landscape orientation. Most competitors can't handle this vertical orientation. However, we find this method of control a little fiddly to use, which is a setback. The X-T3, like the X-H1, adds touchscreen - which was lacking from the X-T2.

When it comes to speed, the X-T3 also ups the autofocus ante with a claimed 1.5x speed improvement over the X-T2. The biggest change is the full edge-to-edge autofocus system, though, which offers a mammoth 2.16m phase-detection pixels right across the whole sensor for precision autofocus anywhere within the frame (it offers 425 AF areas, compared to the X-T2's 325).

X-T3: X-Trans CMOS IV sensor, 26-megapixel resolution

X-T2: X-Trans CMOS III sensor, 24-megapixel resolution

X-T3: 11fps burst shooting at full resolution

X-T2: 11fps with optional battery grip only

X-T3: 4K video at 60fps / XT-2: 4K 30fps

Core to the X-T3 is its new X-Processor and X-Trans CMOS sensor, both of which are in their fourth generation guises (compared tot he X-T2's third-gen). This brings greater processing speed, able to handle the slightly higher resolution of the newer camera.

In terms of burst speed, the X-T2 was never a slouch, capable of up to 11fps at full resolution. However, you had to have the optional battery grip attached to achieve that. With the X-T3 you do not, it's 11fps capable out of the box (and it'll even hit 30fps with a 1.25x crop and electronic shutter).

Another big benefit of this new processor is the readout speed means the X-T3 can cater for 4K video at 60fps straight to the camera's internal SD card. No other APS-C sensor camera can do this (Sony is at 30fps, as was the X-T2, while Panasonic uses a slightly smaller Micro Four Thirds solution). Furthermore, the X-T3 offers up to a 400Mbps data rate with H.265 compression and 24-bit stereo sound support.

X-T3: £1,349 body only (at launch)

X-T2: £1,399 body only (around £1,249 at time of writing)

The X-T3 is a savvy replacement for the X-T2. It's faster, more adept at focusing, will deliver similar image quality at a slightly higher resolution, and will appease videographers too. And all for a price that's actually less than the X-T2 was at launch. Sure, you can buy an X-T2 for about £100 less than the X-T3 at the time of writing, but our suggestion would be to go with the newer model and all the extras that brings (unless, predictably, the X-T2's price plummets by a bigger margin).