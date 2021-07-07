What are the top instant cameras? We've gathered some of the very best available on the market to help you narrow down your choices.

We love all the latest cameras we test here at Pocket-lint - the more features, tech and smarts that can be squeezed into a unit, the better. That said, we also have a lot of time for the occasional dose of simplicity.

Instant cameras have been around for almost a century, and have enjoyed a massive revival over the last decade or so, as people start to value the immediate physical artefacts they spit out, compared to the near-countless photos you can take on a phone or camera and in the course of a couple of minutes.

There's now an absolute plethora to pick from, so we've gathered some of the very best available on the market in order to help you narrow down your choices.

Our Top Pick: Best Instant Camera

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 1. Best Buy Gold standard The best instant camera around, with amazing results and a great design. Pros Awesome retro styling

Auto exposure

Auto exposure

Selfie/close up mode Cons No smart features

Fujifilm has a huge range of instant cameras, having seen the revival coming a bit earlier than some of its rivals, and it's not an easy task to pick the best of them. We've gone for the Instax Mini 40 because we think it threads the needle in terms of pricing and design. It uses Instax Mini film to print bite-sized photos and has a really sleek and small build.

Unlike some of Fujifilm's other instant cameras, it's got a mature and classic design that's a pleasure to use, and the results are just what you'd hope for. It's a true point-and-shoot, so there's almost no fiddling to be done, and you'll be able to pick up new film readily since it's so popular.

Instant cameras we also recommend

The retro looks of the Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 definitely charmed us, but it won't be the perfect camera for everyone. So, with that in mind, here are four other impressive options that you could consider.

Polaroid Now+

Polaroid Now Plus 2. Runner Up Connected cool Don't discount the venerable name of Polaroid, which has made a great camera that also packs some smarts in. Pros Manual controls via the companion app

Included lens filters for creative shots

Included lens filters for creative shots

Rechargeable battery Cons No onboard manual controls

Polaroid is the biggest name in instant cameras for a variety of reasons, not limited to its long history and popular culture relevance. It's got a great set of cameras to pick from, including the Now+, which is bigger than the Go.

This is an old-school camera with some nice modern touches, and its retro design is really pleasing to the eye. The biggest feature is its ability to connect to your smartphone for added control, which is a really cool touch.

It's got autofocus and a really solid flash on board for easy shooting, and Polaroid's range of film stocks gives you a bunch of different looks to pick from.

Polaroid Go 3. A Top Pick Small but mighty Tiny and all the better for it, we've loved using the Polaroid Go. Pros Tiny portable form factor

That classic polaroid look

That classic polaroid look

Allows for double exposures Cons Prints might be too small for some

Polaroid's outdone itself with this microscopic camera - it's genuinely tiny, easy to take out in a pocket and equally simple to use. That's a big part of its charm, but the new shrunken-down film that it uses is also fun.

It's still square, in the classic Polaroid style, but looks great. Sadly it's a little pricier than Instax and less widely available, though. The camera is also as expensive as some other bigger options, but, for sheer convenience, this is a real winner.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 4. Strong Contender Cute, bubbly and capable If you're looking for something with softer edges, they don't come cuter than the Mini 11. Pros Five colour options

Automatic exposure and flash

Customisable shutter buttons Cons Has a tendency to over-expose

The Instax Mini 11 takes a lot of the things we love about our top pick, the Mini 40, and puts them in a cute bubbly chassis. The Mini 11 is available in five colourways and each has its own customisation options including a blingy jewel you can add to the camera if that floats your boat.

It's not just about the looks, either, with the Mini 11 features auto-exposure metering, automatic flash and a selfie mode with a framing mirror. It does it all and comes at a great price, too.

Kodak Printomatic 5. Also Great Instant digital delights This digital hybrid offers a world of convenience with both digital snaps and physical prints, it has a lovely retro look too. Pros Can save to a micro SD card

Very affordable

Retro minimalist design Cons Images are low resolution

This one is a bit different to the others on our list. Rather than relying on old-school instant film, it takes digital photos and prints them out instantly. The big benefit here is that it can also save the snaps to a micro SD card, giving you both a physical and digital copy.

The Printomatic uses Kodak's ink-free Zink photo paper, which tends to come a bit cheaper than the instant film alternatives. The paper offers adhesive backing and is smudge-proof, tear-resistant and water-resistant. Those looking for high-quality photos will want to stick with analogue cameras, as this one is pretty low resolution.

How to choose an instant camera

With so many sizes, shapes and even colours available it can be hard to decide on which instant camera to buy. To help you narrow the field a bit, here are a few things worth thinking about before making your final decision.

Form-factor and portability

In these modern times, we have been a bit spoiled by the convenience of smartphones that allow for seriously high-quality photography in a slim pocketable device. Instant cameras are always going to be a bit bulkier, but it's important to find the right balance for your lifestyle.

Some people won't mind carrying around a larger device if it provides better picture quality, larger prints or more features. Go too big, though, and you'll never want to take it anywhere as it becomes so inconvenient. Little cameras like the Polaroid Go offer more portability, but then you'll have to be ok with tiny prints too. Have a think about what's most important to you and it shouldn't be too tricky to find a happy medium.

Film types

Different cameras are compatible with different film stocks, before making your purchase, it's important to check out what's available for your chosen camera. After all, it's no good getting a cool new camera if the film isn't readily available or unaffordably expensive.

There are loads of different films available, some offering a unique colour cast for creative snaps and some that give you a cool patterned border for your prints. A big factor for a lot of people will be pricing, it could be something you'll be buying a lot of, so check what's out there before you commit to a camera.

Extra features

While instant cameras are traditionally pretty simple devices, modern releases have been adding more and more features to make life easier. On the simpler end of the spectrum, autofocus and an automatic flash can make point-and-shoot snapping a breeze, ensuring you always get sharp and well-exposed prints.

On the flashier side of things, companion apps that allow you to control settings can be very handy and some models even allow you to preview a photo before you commit it to print, although the film purists might not be too keen on that.