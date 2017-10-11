EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 nominees: Best Compact Camera

The 14th annual Pocket-lint Gadget Awards will take place in the middle of November, celebrating the best devices across a number of categories including games, smartphones, cars and cameras.

There are 18 main categories this year, along with a Fast Award and the Product of the Year Award, the latter of which is selected from the winners of each category. As usual, we will be giving you a rundown of each category's nominees and why they have been selected.

Here we are focusing on the nominees for best compact camera 2017, following on from best interchangeable lens camera that we published yesterday.

For the Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II's £400 outlay, the 1-inch sensor at its heart is very capable and the lens - while it lacks a constant wide aperture or particularly long reach - combines to produce images that are far beyond what a phone camera could produce.

Add the touchscreen controls, combined with physical buttons, and the lens ring and the G9 X II is an example of camera companies forging forward into the modern age. And doing so rather well.

There's no ignoring the the X100F is a niche product that won't suit a great many people. But for those it does suit, the X100F will be a dream. It has heaps to offer that nothing else on the market can. It's truly unique - a word that we rarely-to-never get to use.

Its quality of build is second to none. The hybrid optical/electronic viewfinder is outstanding, as is the rangefinder-style mode. The improved autofocus is every bit as good as its competition and the new focus lever makes it even quicker to control. You might need to be as rich as a king to buy one, but then the X100F is indeed king of the fixed-lens compacts. Nothing else compares to this one-of-a-kind camera.

The FZ2000 is certainly a big and pricey superzoom, but its premium position is justified for the right kind of user. And with its significant push towards video features, that will be for both photographers and videographers alike.

When a normal superzoom won't cut it, the FZ2000's enhanced image quality from its 1-inch sensor is what really stands out. If you've been looking for a do-it-all body and aren't fearful of a DSLR scale, then as a stills camera there's plenty on offer in the FZ2000. If video is more your thing then we think the FZ2000's considerable capabilities paint a red cross on the door of the enthusiast camcorder market.

The Panasonic Lumix LX10/LX15 is a high-end compact, but, critically, comes minus the highest-end price point. Its initial £599 asking price is a significant chunk of cash less than the Sony RX100 V, and for what you get it's more than competitive against the Canon G7 X Mark II. Of those mentioned competitors, its the Lumix that stands out of the pack - as it's the best all-rounder.

Finally there's a high-end compact with an easy-to-use touchscreen, great autofocus abilities, a lens with great aperture control, along with a stack of other top-end features like 4K video and close-up macro focus. We think the Lumix LX15 is among the best viewfinder-free 1-inch sensor compact cameras out there. It's great.

Panasonic has owned the do-it-all pocketable travel zoom market for some years - and the Lumix TZ90 continues to show exactly why. This versatile, easy-to-use yet advanced camera outs its near competition in almost every regard, making it the pocketable zoom to plump for. And now with the benefit of a tilt-angle touchscreen.

The camera world is in the throes of change, with often 1-inch sensor models now ruling the roost. The TZ90 shuns that larger-sensor proposition for the sake of zoom and size - and while that won't always mean the very best image quality across the board, it does amount to the best all-round zoom-packing pocket camera.

There's no doubting that the Sony RX100 V is a brilliant compact camera. It's small, it's powerful, its continuous autofocus is notably improved and the images it can enable you to capture are great, but it's not that different to its RX100 IV predecessor.

The competition has started to attack the 1-inch sensor market harder than ever before. The likes of Canon, Fujifilm and Panasonic each have their own prospects, all of which are more affordable. That said, if you're looking for a fantastic high-end compact then the RX100 V ticks plenty of the necessary boxes. It's just that, at this price point, it's not a full score card any more.

