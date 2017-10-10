EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 nominees: Best Interchangeable Lens Camera

The 14th annual Pocket-lint Gadget Awards are nearly upon us, which means in just over a month we will be celebrating the best devices across a number of categories including smartphones, cars, VR and cameras.

There are 18 main categories this year, with a couple of newbies joining the party and a couple of last year's categories seeing a split. As usual though, we will giving you a rundown of each category's nominees and why they have been selected.

In this feature, we are focusing on the nominees for best interchangeable lens camera 2017, with the best compact camera 2017 nominees following tomorrow.

Vote for the Canon EOS 6D Mark II | Read the full review

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II is one of the most balanced full-frame propositions on the market. We found its new sensor to be just about the perfect balance of resolution, while the vari-angle touchscreen is a huge benefit that lacks from so many other similar cameras.

If you've been thinking about buying a full-frame DSLR but have been waiting for some of the more modern technologies – touchscreen control, a vari-angle screen, Wi-Fi sharing and so forth – then the 6D Mark II does a grand job.

Vote for the Fujifilm X-T20 | Read the full review

The Fuji X-T20 is a heartfelt, retro-styled champion. As a standalone camera, the X-T20 delivers the optimum image quality in our view. It's the same quality as you'll find from X-T2 or X-Pro2, which is nothing short of exceptional.

It might lack the weather-sealing or the lower price-tag, but the overall look, feel, performance and results make for a surefire success - even with just the kit lens attached to the front. Just like its X-T10 predecessor, the X-T20 is retro done right, with all your modern technological wants embedded within.

Vote for the Nikon D7500 | Read the full review

The Nikon D7500 is a cracking camera. It's up there with the most usable Nikon DSLR ever, thanks to it's fast processor, solid build, bright viewfinder and responsive tilt-angle touchscreen.

Most importantly, the D7500's image quality is excellent and the videos aren't half bad too. The Nikon D7500 brings the company's mid-level range into the tilt-angle present that we've been waiting for. It's a great DSLR ambassador.

Vote for the Nikon D850 | Read the full review

The Nikon D850 impresses on paper but after sustained use it blew us away. This is one mean 45.4-million-pixel picture-making machine. In the right hands and with good quality glass, the D850 is capable of crisp and highly detailed images and the camera's dynamic range is almost unreal, too.

It's a lot of cash but, actually, we think it's reasonable for all the camera it is. At the time of review, it was hard to think of a better camera than the Nikon D850. It's a photographers' camera and a clear contender for camera of the year.

Vote for Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II | Read the full review

The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II is not only better than the original model in every way, it's better than most mirrorless in every way too. Principal to its success is the built-in image stabilisation - which is the best sensor-based system we've ever used - and its super-quick reactions across the board, from start up, to autofocus, burst speed, capture and playback.

Of course, no camera is perfect but the Mark II's issues aren't inconsolable ones. Ultimately, the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II is currently the best Micro Four Thirds camera for advanced photographers. That, in a nutshell, is why it's well worth its asking price.

Vote for the Panasonic Lumix G80 | Read the full review

The Panasonic Lumix G80 ought to come very high on your shopping list indeed. With features that put it almost on par with the top-end GH4, albeit at a cut of the price, the G80 is every bit the do-it-all system camera.

As an overall package, the Panasonic Lumix G80 cements the company's position as one of the market leaders. It's a strong performer with a great specification for the price point. That is exactly what will lure people to it. And rightly so.

Vote for the Panasonic Lumix GH5 | Read the full review

When it comes to process, features and video capture the Panasonic Lumix GH5 offers out-of-this-world top quality. Many will lean towards it for its video feature set alone and we can see why. A host of pro spec features puts it head and shoulders above anything else you can buy at this price point.

When it comes to stills the inclusion of 4K/6K Photo for rapid shooting, 12fps for more conventional full-resolution shooting, and 5-axis optimisation for ultra-steady assistance all add up to something quite special. It might be pipped in stills quality by the Fuji X-T2, but for video features and quality the Lumix GH5 is untouchable at this price point.

Vote for the Sony A6500 | Read the full review

The Sony A6500 might cost a fair whack more than its A6300 cousin, but it's a powerhouse of a camera that, for the right user, will be worth the cash. You'll struggle to find a mirrorless camera with quicker autofocus. The A6500 is up there with the best-in-class in this regard, while its processor is hugely capable.

It's in the video capture department that the A6500 will find a whole other audience, given its impressive 4K capture and ultra-crisp results. Yes it costs a fair chunk of change, but given its array of features, the A6500 is an outstanding all-rounder.

Voting in the 14th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open, so you can let us know which one of the great DSLR cameras above you think should win the Best Interchangeable Lens Camera award for this year and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 17 categories.

Winners will be announced at the exclusive event in London on 14 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 3 November.