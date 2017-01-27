  Best mirrorless cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today

You're looking to buy a mirrorless camera - sometimes called a compact system camera (CSC) - but don't know what to go for?

You're probably interested in such cameras because they offer image quality above that of a compact camera, with the ability to change between lenses to obtain different views on to the world - just like a DSLR.

The key difference to a mirrorless camera to a DSLR is that there's no mirror box in the build and, therefore, they're typically smaller. Some have electronic viewfinders, others just a rear screen for preview so you can use them like an enlarged digital compact camera.

In this best-of feature, we round up the best mirrorless system cameras of 2018 to suit all tastes and abilities. Whether that's based on budget for a first-time buy, or a larger chunk of cash for a second model, we've got the goods for beginners or aspiring pros.

Lens mount

First thing's first: cameras don't work in a one-size-fits-all kind of way. Brands like to keep their own heritage and, as such, manufacturers tend to have individual lens mounts.

The exception is Micro Four Thirds which is supported by Panasonic Lumix G, both Olympus Pen and Olympus OM-D models and now the Kodak PixPro S-1.

Elsewhere there are a whole host of considerations, each tied to their respective manufacturers: it's E-mount for Sony Alpha (formerly NEX); XF-mount for Fujifilm; NX-mount for Samsung NX (and specifically the smaller NX-M mount for the NX Mini - although Samsung has withdrawn its cameras from the UK market now); 1-mount for the Nikon 1-series; EF-M for Canon EOS M; and Q-mount for Pentax Q.

Each of those companies also makes or has made DSLR cameras, so don't fall into the trap of buying a lens just because the manufacturer name matches up. It's the mount that's key.

Focal length equivalent

Each lens will have a "mm" marking on it, such as 12-24mm, to convey the angle of view it will deliver. The lower the number the wider the angle of view, so more will "fit in" to a given scene.

It's a bit more complex than that as different camera systems have different sensor sizes that give different focal length equivalents, but stick to that rough rule above and you'll have an approximate understanding on what you're getting. If you want to know more, bring it up in the comments below and people can help you grasp what means what.

You know you're interested in a system camera. You want something small, but something that you can grow with. You want to pick a system that you'll stick with; one that's established and reliable. There are a lot of options - from the Nikon 1 series, which is super-fast; to the established brand name of the Canon M series - but we feel that Panasonic and Olympus offer the widest scope.

What the Panasonic Lumix GX800 really gets right is its price proposition. There's a lot of features on offer for its sub-£400 price point, which will see camera keenos flocking to check out this accomplished little mirrorless system.

Downsides are the lack of any viewfinder option (but then just look at the G80 instead, further below), some plasticky build elements, limited battery life, that 12-32mm collapsible lens not being the best, and the odd choice of a microSD card (most cameras use full-size SD, but not here).

All things considered, however, those above nit-picks are far from major problems. Especially when decent image quality, an autofocus system that'll better almost anything else at this price, a raft of compatible Micro Four Thirds lens options, 4K capture and accessible touchscreen controls use are all par for the course.

It's got the rear screen for compact-like use, but there's also a built-in viewfinder in tow too. Usually that means spending mega bucks, but there are some more affordable alternatives out there.

Panasonic has boat loads of great G-series cameras. The one that offers the most bang for your buck is the G80. It's like a mini DSLR in many senses, combining a built-in viewfinder with a vari-angle touchscreen LCD to the rear.

With a lot of the technology taken from the top-end G-series line, the G80 walks the line between pro and budget. There's 4K video capture, decent image quality and all the control that you could possibly want. One of our favourite features is pinpoint autofocus.

If you're looking for a one-stop-shop then few can offer as much as the G80 for the price. If you do have a bit of extra cash and prefer a more compact-style camera then the Sony A6500 is also one credible camera.

Retro done right, that was our sentiment about the X-T20, the cut-price little brother to the X-T2 (further below). Its combination of retro design, quality construction, top notch image quality and decent general performance make it a great all-rounder.

The X-T20's biggest issue is nothing to do with its own performance: it's the presence of the Panasonic Lumix G80 (further below), which can be bought with a lens for the same body-only price as this Fuji. That makes for a tough decision.

But while the Panasonic is like the brains of the mirrorless camera world - it's hugely capable, with 4K modes, Pinpoint autofocus and weather-sealing - the Fuji X-T20 is the heartfelt, retro-styled champion. And sometimes it's better to listen to your heart, right?

If you want a more compact-style camera, then Sony is one of the few to make such a mirrorless camera any more. And the A6500 is an excellent option - and quite the powerhouse.

The A6500 is up there with the best-in-class in terms of autofocus, while its processor is hugely capable of backing up its 11 frames per second (fps) burst mode figures - which is not something we have always been able to say about Sony's Alpha cameras. Image quality is great, too, with dynamic range being especially standout.

Yes it costs a fair chunk of change, but given its array of features, the A6500 is an outstanding all-rounder. Just make sure you buy a spare battery and charger if you're going to take the plunge.

If you're looking for a DSLR alternative with some added mirrorless benefits then the G9 ticks all the boxes. It's a very impressive bit of kit indeed.

The G9 offers oodles of appeal by cutting out the typical irks that many mirrorless cameras can present: it's got a huge viewfinder with near-instant startup; a super-fast 20 frames per second (fps) continuous autofocus mode at full resolution; it adds a light-up status LCD screen (which you'll find nowhere else except on a mirrorless Leica); and offers improved battery longevity with up to 920 shots per charge.

Having used the Lumix G9 with a variety of lenses for two weeks - in both South Africa on safari and Vietnam while travelling - we've come to think that it's perhaps the finest mirrorless cameras that money can buy. Indeed, it's so good that we'd lean away from the Fujifilm X-T2 (see below) in its favour.

If there's been one inherent weakness for many mirrorless cameras it's their ability to cope with moving subjects. Fuji has tackled this head-on with the X-T2 which is among the best mirrorless cameras for capturing moving subjects - although you'll likely want the optional battery grip, as this enhances the camera's ability.

Beyond just being good at shooting fast action, the X-T2 is an exceptional all-round camera too. It's well built, looks great, the image quality is that high Fuji standard and there's all the control and decent lens back-up that you could want.

Since launch, however, Sony has been preening its range of mirrorless cameras, offering pricey but formidable options in the A9 (see "professional" below) and A7R III.

If it's speed you want, it's speed you'll get - with this Olympus capable of capturing up to 18 frames per second.

Also principal to its success is the built-in image stabilisation - which is perhaps the best sensor-based system we've ever used - and its super-quick reactions across the board, from start-up, to autofocus, burst speed, capture and playback.

Ultimately, the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II is among the best Micro Four Thirds cameras for advanced photographers shooting moving subjects. That said, the Panasonic Lumix G9 (above) offers an even more compelling 20fps burst alongside a better viewfinder, which will ultimately be more favourable.

The X-Pro2's tweaks and tinkers forge a far more accomplished camera than the original X-Pro1 for the modern professional. It's faster, better to use and those small details make all the difference.

Sure, it's a quirky camera, but that's kind of what we loved about the X-Pro back in 2011. The X-Pro2 stands out from the crowd with its complex "advanced hybrid multi viewfinder" (that's what Fujifilm likes to call it), making for a camera experience that's positively retro, but positively professional. Think rangefinder-like use thanks to a corner-positioned digital rangefinder overlay screen (as found in the X100T) which can show a 2.5x or 6.0x magnification of the active focus point for precision manual focus, ensuring correct focus for close-up shooting.

We'd still like to see a vari-angle touchscreen rather than fixed panel only, but given that the X-Pro2 seems to be looking inwards to its existing pro user base rather than outwards to newcomers, we suspect the target audience will see the appeal.

Video or movie capture has been going from strength to strength in mirrorless cameras, with many now very capable. Our current favourite is the Panasonic, but die-hard videographers may call on Sony's A7S II as the very best model going (something only the Panasonic GH5S can really throw into contention).

The camera world has been moving at a slow pace over the last couple of years, with only small gains to be made. If you were to compare the GH5's image quality to the earlier GH4, for example, then the gains aren't that significant.

But that's besides the point. When it comes to features and video the GH5 offers out-of-this-world top quality. Many will lean towards it for that video feature set alone. And we can see why: 4K capture with 10-bit 4:2:2 output (at 30fps; 60fps is 8-bit 4:2:0) and a host of pro spec features puts it head and shoulders above anything else you can buy at this price point (well, except the company's own GH5S, below)

Sure, it might be pipped in stills quality by the Fujifilm X-T2, but for video features the Lumix GH5 is a great choice.

Here's where things get super specialist - but if you know your stuff then the GH5S will get your salivating at its video prowess.

The GH5S has a lower-resolution sensor than the GH5 (above), as it's designed with video in mind. That sensor offers dual native ISO, which can deliver a far cleaner image at higher ISO settings - which is great for nighttime and low-light work.

There's also no image stabilisation system within the camera, which pros with rigs will prefer to avoid any "jumping" that can happen when such a system is present.

It's hard to call the Lumix GH5S a consumer product, but for higher-end users this will be the small-scale, affordable and capable 4K product they've been waiting for.

The Sony A9 is a mirrorless camera like no other. It truly ticks all the pro-level boxes, bringing a full-frame sensor and lightning-fast speed to the category.

In full flow, the 20 frames per second (fps) with no live view black-out, phase-detection AF that covers virtually the whole frame and a generally reliable Lock-On tracking AF are quite simply addictive. To back-up this class leading performance, Sony also has one of the best lens line-ups for sports and wildlife photography.

In terms of image quality the A9 delivers exactly what we would expect: it's a camera that's able to make great images in both bright and low-light conditions, particularly excelling when the conditions are tough.

It's so good, it asks questions of the DSLR elite. The Nikon D5 and Canon EOS 1D X II are no longer as safe as they once were.

