  Best compact cameras 2018: The best point and-shoot-cameras available to buy today

If you're looking for the best compact cameras of 2018 then you've come to the right place. Here we'll guide you through the hottest cameras to save you time when it comes to buying one from your local shop or online.

Run this question through your head: "Which compact camera is best for me?". There are lots of ways to think through it - what do you want to use the camera for? Perhaps you want a versatile, all-rounder for a vacation or travelling. Maybe you want a camera with a bonkers-long zoom for snapping those lions and elephants on safari? Or if you want old skool then a built-in viewfinder or pro-spec DSLR alternative might be what you seek?

Here at Pocket-lint we've been cutting through the abundance of compact camera releases over recent years, including the creme de la creme of last year's models and beyond, as relevant. We've broken down our list of great cameras into sub-headed categories to make things easier to digest. You name it, we've got you covered.

We'll be regularly updating this feature with the latest and greatest compact cameras that we review in full - and only those we've seen and judged - so you can see where your money is best spent.

Panasonic's TZ-series has long been a favourite and the Lumix TZ90 (SZ70 in the USA) is its top-end do-it-all compact. It even has a built-in electronic viewfinder to the rear, which is helpful to see an image direct to the eye when sunlight makes the rear screen tough to see.

The TZ90's premier feature is its 30x optical zoom lens, which encompasses wide-angle (24mm equivalent) for those group shots or can zoom right in (to a 720mm equivalent) to make far-away subjects appear large in the frame.

Add decent autofocus, excellent image stabilisation, a tilt-angle LCD screen for selfies, and a whole roster of other top features that show the TZ90's aspirations to be a one-stop shop for all things. The only downside, really, is the limitation to low-light image quality.

When it comes to something small and pocketable, but where image quality needs to be a step above a conventional small-sensor compact, there are various models to choose from.

Such cameras tend to have shorter zoom lenses in order to retain best sharpness and clarity throughout, while offering more advanced optical features such as wider maximum apertures for better low-light shooting or creating that pro-looking, soft-focus background effect.

The big sell of the G1 X Mark II is its larger-than-typical sensor. It's called a 1-inch sensor (note: not a physical measurement), meaning larger on-sensor pixels that can better digest light for cleaner, clearer images.

Although the G7 X II doesn't opt for the smaller scale of the Sony RX100 line (below) and there's no viewfinder, there's still a lot to enjoy about Canon's revamped take on the 1-inch market. Plus the price is within reach rather than super-high like Sony's advanced offerings.

At its best this is the standout "G-X" series camera. It puts the slender G9 X to bed, is more pocketable than the G5 X and others in the range, without compromising on the performance front.

The Panasonic Lumix LX15 is high-end, but comes minus the highest-end price point.

It's a significant chunk of cash less than the Sony RX100 V (below), and competitive against the Canon G7 X Mark II too.

Crucially the LX15 comes with a best-in-class lens: a 24-72mm f/1.4-2.8 equivalent, which will open up creative possibilities. That wide aperture at the wide-angle setting means plenty more ability when it comes to low-light conditions.

There's even an aperture control ring, a nod to the earlier LX7 from years gone by, to simplify controlling the camera. Add a touchscreen, great autofocus abilities and a stack of other top-end features, including 4K video capture, and there's almost nothing we don't like about the LX15... except its odd name (we'd have opted for LX10, as it's called in the USA).

Now here's an odd one out, as you can probably tell from looking at the TZ100's small scale (or ZS100 in the USA). Superzoom, you say? Well it kind of is, kind of isn't. This pocketable camera combines a large 1-inch sensor, similar to that of the FZ2000 (further down the page), but condenses the lens to a 10x optical zoom with a more limited aperture range, in a body that's more akin to the TZ90 (further up the page).

Now while that combination doesn't mean it's a stand-out camera for shooting everything under the sun, if you're after top quality and a decent zoom range then there's not really anything else on the market just yet that can match it - not at this pocketable scale, anyway.

The TZ100 is therefore almost untouched by any potential current competition. Just have ample expectations of what the lens can achieve due to its aperture limitations and this one is a winner.

Here's where compacts step up a gear. Whether it's all the bells and whistles in the form of hands-on controls, a built-in viewfinder, or a large sensor for optimum quality, there are all kinds of advanced compacts to suit different tastes and purposes. But these bigger wedges of camera are not only larger, they tend to demand a more considerable asking price too.

The Sony RX100 series has gone from strength to strength and in its fifth-generation format it's a camera that, at this size, pretty much has it all.

It's small scale enough to be pocketable, yet has a premium build, a pop-out built-in electronic viewfinder and stacks of features - not to mention great image quality and 4K movie capture from its 1-inch sensor.

You might think we're mad for not including the more affordable original RX100 model, but the original doesn't have a zoom lens that's quite as advanced. Since the Mark III model in the series the lens has been a newer, faster 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 equivalent lens. It's a tour de force.

If pocketable is priority then this is hands-down the best option out there. But it's far from cheap.

The Panasonic LX100 is like the company's LX15 (above) on steroids. It's the first compact camera to feature a large Micro Four Thirds sensor - the same size you will find in top-of-the-line interchangeable lens models - for exceptional image quality. That's a bigger sensor than the RX100 V (above), delivering equal or better quality overall, more similar to a mirrorless camera.

There's heaps on offer too, with physical retro dials giving that chunky metal body plenty of personality. There's an autofocus system that will see off a whole range of compact camera competitors, a fast 24-75mm f/1.7-2.8 equivalent lens and brilliant electronic viewfinder. But no tilt-angle screen or touch-based sensitivity is a bit of a downer.

The LX100 might be in for a hard ride if you're after something pocketable though. It's not "big big", but doesn't achieve a pocketable scale like the Sony RX100 V or the Lumix LX15.

A few physical nips and tucks here and there, plus a couple of layout and features tweaks would see the LX100 be the perfect compact companion. But even as it stands, if the physical size doesn't perturb you then it's a camera with few peers. High-end compact cameras really don't come much better.

Canon's answer to the Panasonic LX100 (above), the G1 X Mark III crams in an APS-C sensor - which is the same size as you'll find in the company's DSLR cameras - for the utmost in image quality.

In one sense, we love the G1 X III. Considering the sensor is that big, the camera itself is small - far smaller than the Mark II model (which had a smaller sensor!). It's hugely capable when it comes to image quality.

But there's a caveat: the 24-72mm f/2.8-5.6 equivalent lens quickly drops down the aperture range, so you'll often be shooting at higher sensitivities when using a little bit of zoom. Sometimes that can counter some of the quality that can be extracted from this otherwise great camera. Plus the autofocus, while decent, isn't as advanced as the Sony RX100 V.

When we used the G1 X III it replaced our go-to DSLR for a whole week, so it's more than up to the task. Well, if you can get your head around its £1,149 price tag.

When normal compacts just aren't enough and you want to zoom in on those far-away subjects to make them appear large in the frame, a superzoom - sometimes called bridge camera - is just the ticket. Safari, bird spotting and so forth are well matched to a superzoom camera.

These models may not necessarily replace a DSLR camera in terms of ability and final image quality, but by employing small sensor sizes their respective lenses are also relatively compact and far more affordable compared to a pro-spec camera. Modern superzooms combine significant zoom lenses in reasonable body sizes with an abundance of tech that makes them very attractive prospects.

Typically as a zoom lens extends the amount of light it lets in dips, which potentially means image quality can suffer in low-light conditions. Not so with the Panasonic Lumix FZ330 - its wide-angle 24mm lens extends all the way through to a 600mm equivalent, all the while maintaining a maximum f/2.8 aperture. And that's been managed without significant impact to the model's relatively trim scale.

This f/2.8 aperture means more light can enter the camera which is ideal for faster exposures to capture action or to avoid using those less desirable higher ISO sensitivities.

As the replacement for 2012's FZ200, the FZ330 adds a touchscreen and ups the ante in the viewfinder resolution stakes too. It's still dependent on a 1/2.3in sensor size, however, so don't expect complete and utter miracles in the image quality department - for that you'll want a larger yet sensor, as found in something like the FZ2000 (see below).

Unless a yet longer zoom is an essential to your needs then the FZ330 is our small-sensor top superzoom pick.

If you want that little extra from image quality, while achieving significant zoom, then you'll need to fork out some extra cash for a larger sensor model. The current range is a fight between Panasonic with its FZ1000 and FZ2000 models and Sony with its RX10 Mark III and Mark IV.

The earlier RX10 II was by no means a disappointing camera, but the RX10 III takes its only real flaw – its lack of zoom reach – and tosses it out the window with its 24-600mm f/2.8-4.0 equivalent optic.

The result is a bridge camera with a 1-inch sensor size that offers a stunning level of flexibility and versatility all from the one lens. If you're ok with the big scale, anyway.

Many bridge cameras feel like jacks of all trades, masters of none, but Sony has produced one that truly masters most areas of stills and video photography.

There's also an RX10 IV, which enhances autofocus capability, if you want to stretch even further.

The FZ2000 is certainly a big and pricey superzoom, but its premium position is justified for the right kind of user. And with its significant push towards video features, including 4K capture and an abundance of high-end features, that will be for both photographers and videographers alike.

When a normal superzoom won't cut it, the FZ2000's has two things that stand out: enhanced image quality from its 1-inch sensor and an internally focusing lens, which means the optic doesn't physically move throughout its 24-480mm equivalent range.

If you've been looking for a do-it-all body and aren't fearful of a DSLR scale, then as a stills camera there's plenty on offer in the FZ2000. If video is more your thing then we think the FZ2000's considerable capabilities paints a red cross on the door of the enthusiast camcorder market.

When money is no barrier and quality is everything, there's a camera for that. DSLR sensor sizes in compact bodies and, typically, a fixed lens (no zoom) that's matched up to its respective sensor for best possible image quality. Here's where the compact goes pro - and these special specimens don't just match DSLR quality, they often better it.

Fujifilm has stormed the high-end compact market with the X-range, and the X100F keeps the bar high for the series, upping the resolution and design compared to the previous X100T model.

The X100F isn't going to be suitable for a huge audience as there's no zoom and its retro aesthetic is a specialist thing in itself - but that, in some regard, is all part of what makes this high-end compact so appealing.

It's not the model to pick if you're into close-up macro shooting by any means, as wide apertures render soft images in such situations, but what really sells the X100F is the unique-to-Fuji hybrid optical and electronic viewfinder. And now that comes with a fantastic "electronic rangefinder" option for even more accurate manual focus.

That may all sound bonkers, but it's not: think of a wider-than-100-per-cent optical viewfinder with all the bells and whistles of an electronic overlay and that's what the X100T delivers. You can see beyond the frame's edges to help capture the shot at that decisive moment.

Image quality from the fixed 23mm f/2.0 lens - that's a 35mm equivalent when paired with the APS-C sensor - is so crisp from f/4.0 and below, in part thanks to Fujifilm's own special colour array design and the fact there's no low-pass filter to bypass light diffusion for heightened sharpness. It's perfect for those candid street photography snaps.

As much as we've got a lot of love for the X100 series, the smaller-scale Fujifilm X70 actually pips it in terms of preference for us. This 28mm (equivalent) fixed lens compact is like a more pocketable, wider-angle, slightly more consumer focused aid to the X100T.

First up, that complex (yet wonderful) viewfinder of the X100 isn't to be found in the X70. There's actually no viewfinder at all; instead it's all about touchscreen controls and the screen can even flip around by 180-degrees if you're selfie crazy. Not that we think that'll be the most used feature of this camera.

What's worth shouting about is the lens and sensor combination though: the 28mm equivalent with f/2.8 maximum aperture means it'll be the wider-angle view many X100T owners have been looking for. Plus, with a 16.3-megapixel resolution, there's still scope for 35mm and 50mm equivalents via an in-camera crop mode (without being driven into too low a resolution), which also show as 100 per cent scale in real-time on the rear screen.

Although we'd like a more detailed and faster autofocus system, and are in two minds about the lack of viewfinder, the X70 is otherwise a champion addition to the X-series. It's really all about the image quality, which is why we suspect X100T fans and, to some degree, newcomers will be rushing out to buy this wide-angle wonder.

A fixed-lens compact is never going to be for the masses, though, but as there are so few quality wide-angle solutions out there the Fujifilm X70's 28mm equivalent is a sure-fire route to success for a discerning audience. If you're looking for something more flexible then the Panasonic LX100 (further up the page) is probably the route to go down, not that both models are distinctly comparable.

Originally it was the Sony RX1 which held this spot, as the original fixed-lens full-frame compact camera. Ok, so the Leica Q isn't particularly "compact" and its £2,900 price tag certainly isn't small (if you can find one - they're sold out almost everywhere), but its 28mm f/1.7 lens is so out-of-this-world that it has to take the crown.

It's not a compact for everyone, of course, with that price tag indicating so. But its huge full-frame sensor, which is the same size as found in pro-spec DSLR cameras, is paired with a lens so sharp that its results are absolutely pro. Nope, there's no zoom, but in-camera 35/50mm crop modes go some way to help.

There's a built-in electronic viewfinder (a 3.86m-dot LCOS one, no less) which is wonderfully high resolution, but it ought to activate a little quicker for street work. Add surprisingly speedy autofocus, touchscreen control and a burly build - this is every bit the Leica for a new generation.

Sure, it's not a mass market product, as is the case with any fixed-lens camera. But whether you're a staunch Leica fan, or simply a photography fan, the Q is that rare Leica that will transcend users old and new. A rare yet wonderful thing indeed - and the winner of Best Camera in the 2015 Pocket-lint Awards.

