We're now just weeks away from sinking our teeth into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and Activision is going to reveal more of the game, and more besides, at its annual COD: Next event very soon.

This year the event is taking place a little later than expected, but it's now just days away, so read on to find out everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Next, including how to watch it live.

When is Call of Duty: Next?

The event is taking place at 9AM PT on Thursday 5 October 2023. Here are the times for your region:

US West Coast: 09:00 PT

US East Coast: 12:00 ET

UK: 17:00 BST

Central Europe: 18:00 CEST

India: 21:30 IST

Japan: 01:00 JST (6 October)

Australia: 02:00 AEST (6 October)

How to watch Call of Duty: Next

Since we already have the link to the official live stream, just press the play button at the top of this story when the event starts to watch it live along with us.

Alternatively, you can find the stream on the Call of Duty YouTube page, and it'll also be simultaneously broadcast on Twitch.

What to expect from Call of Duty: Next

We already know plenty about Modern Warfare 3, and COD: Next will happen just before the first round of the game's public betas begins, letting PlayStation players have a go at the new game's multiplayer ahead of release.

These betas are often drastically different from the final release despite the short turnaround, as new mechanics are tested and tweaked to ensure that nothing outrageously unbalanced makes it to the launch version.

So, we know that COD: Next will feature a multiplayer showcase for MW3, but it'll also be our first proper look at the new version of Zombies coming with the game, which promises an open world map and multiple squads in one game.

Call of Duty: Warzone's next version will also be shown off, and we're expecting a new map to take a look at - although because this will happen a little after MW3's launch, Next might not go into too much detail on that.

Finally, Warzone Mobile is also going to be showcased again, which is no surprise given that we've been waiting absolutely ages for the mobile shooter to come out of its testing phase and get a wide release.