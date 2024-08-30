Key Takeaways Kill Order in Black Ops 6 is a blend of objective-based gameplay and Team Deathmatch.

The mode encourages aggressive play while emphasizing strong defence.

To score, teams keep their HVT alive but can also earn bonuses by taking out the enemy HVT.

During the Call of Duty Next multiplayer reveal live stream, Activision and Treyarch detailed the brand new Black Ops 6 Kill Order multiplayer mode. Kill Order joins the catalog of traditional multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed.

Kill Order is a unique game mode being introduced to Black Ops 6. Ahead of the first beta weekend, Treyarch detailed the new mode and how it fits into the offering that’ll be available to players. From the sounds of it, Kill Order encourages teams to play aggressively competitively while coordinating a huge amount of defence. Based on early looks, it's a nice change to the multiplayer suit.

What is Call of Duty Black Ops 6’s Kill Order mode?

Kill Order feels like it’ll fit in nice amongst the fan-beloved multiplayer modes.

Each year, Call of Duty studios try to spice up the multiplayer portion of the game in meaningful ways. On top of refining the progression system, weapons, attachments, etc., new Call of Duty games typically introduce a new mode or two. In Call of Duty Black Ops 6, Kill Mode is being added to the standard core modes.

Kill Order is best described as a blend between a regular slayer-type game mode and an objective-based mode. It’s very much like a souped-up Team Deathmatch mode. Rather than strictly go for kills, players on both teams are incentivized to track down the high value target (HVT) on the opposing team. One player is designed that HVT on each team. It’s up to their teammates to help keep them alive and safe all while locating the opposing HVT.

To assist, HVTs are given added bonuses. This includes armor plates to increase the time-to-kill (TTK). Players designated as HVTs will also have more perks and the ability to see enemies on the minimap with a directional indicator. There may be additional bonuses but they remain to be confirmed.

Black Ops 6’s Kill Order demands aggressive plays while keeping a strong defence

I’m fascinated to see how the Call of Duty competitive scene will adopt Kill Order

Much like Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Free-for-All, etc., Black Ops 6’s Kill Order introduces a scoring system in which your team’s score goes up the longer the HVT on your team is alive. This naturally encourages teams to perhaps play it safe. Staying in small pockets of the map, covering corners and entryways, teams could use their surroundings and map positioning to keep their HVT alive, racking up a considerable score.

It’s advantageous for players to get strategic in how they play Kill Order.

That’s only one piece of the puzzle for scoring, however. It wouldn’t be Call of Duty without the game incentivizing players to go out and play aggressively. In Kill Order, teams will receive a bonus in score when taking out the enemy HVT. So, with this in mind, it’s advantageous for players to get strategic in how they play Kill Order. Does the team split between offensive and defensive? Does the HVT hang back while the rest of the team rushes the opposing HVT? It’s also worth considering how map layouts will affect strategies as well.

It's worth noting that ahead of the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta, it remains to be seen what the Kill Order score limit is. It's also still unknown what the score increase is for HVT kills.

Will Black Ops 6’s Kill Order become a big multiplayer shakeup?

The Call of Duty competitive scene is so fickle with new modes, but Kill Order sounds unique.

Activision

Every Call of Duty introduces a new multiplayer mode or a remix of a classic. I’m quick to reflect on modes like Team Gunfight from Modern Warfare 3 or Champion Hill from Vanguard. Some of these modes become fan favorites, but many are afterthoughts. There’s a reason that these supplemental modes never return when Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, Domination, Search and Destroy and others are such mainstays.

While I’m not bullish enough to say whether Kill Order will be a highlight within Black Ops 6’s multiplayer mode just yet. From the basis of objectives and gameplay loop, I think Kill Order does have potential. However, it’ll all come down to whether or not the hardcore player base can and is willing to adopt it as a viable competitive mode.