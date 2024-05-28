Key Takeaways Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will hit Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Teaser trailer suggests the game will focus on Gulf War, featuring world leaders.

Microsoft's early announcement may have been due to leaks, pre-emptive move to avoid questions later.

In a move that should surprise absolutely no one, Microsoft not only debuted a new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 but also announced that the latest iteration of the long-running and extremely popular first-person shooter series will hit Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

The latest Call of Duty title arriving on the subscription service day-and-date is hardly a shocker, thanks to a report earlier this month that said Microsoft was planning on doing just that. However, the move does make some sense as a way to make sure that while PS4 and PS5 users will still get access to the next game, there's obvious incentive to subscribe to Game Pass.

Call of Duty begins new era on Xbox Game Pass

Shrewd move or big stumble?

While a full reveal of just what the story will be isn't coming until June 9, Activision and Microsoft did give fans a little something to chew on until next month. A new short teaser trailer hints at what the narrative for the upcoming installment will center around.

The live-action video featured the caption, "if it's the truth you seek, look in the dark," and showed a number of characters that looked very similar to former US presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush Sr; as well as former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein.

The world leaders, as well as clips of a US general that could be based on Colin Powell, speak to the camera and recite a speech that has very dark undertones and, of course, hints that players will be carrying out some covert operations that may or may not be strictly ethical or moral.

All of this seems to indicate the newest game will focus on the Gulf War in the early 1990s. However, we'll have to wait until the full reveal on June 9 to see actual game play and get more information on the missions in Black Ops 6.

While there were leaks and rumors that the next Call of Duty was coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch day, it's a bit surprising Microsoft didn't keep that bit of news officially under wraps until the showcase. It's possible the leak from last week moved up the Microsoft's timeline a bit if for no other reason so company representatives weren't inundated with questions for the next 14 days.