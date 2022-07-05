Modern Warfare 2 seems like it's going to get a new swathe of content and a sequel of sorts in 2023, depending on who you listen to, but 2024's COD is a little more up in the air.

If we're getting more Modern Warfare, then, it'll be a decent wait before we sink into one of COD's other timelines or series, so read on to find out more about what the future holds.

Modern Warfare 2 was intended as a bit of a reboot for Call of Duty, moving the series over to a unified engine and stabilising it moving forward.

Part of that effort was seemingly going to be a two-year period of support for the game, something that players really welcomed the idea of. However, new reports have heavily indicated that this will nonetheless involve a premium release in Fall 2023, perhaps for fear of lost revenue for Activision.

Regardless of exactly how Modern Warfare 2's continued support and expansion plays out in the rest of 2023, there's an open question about what'll follow it.

The most widely-reported intel on that front is that we can expect another Black Ops game, after the solid success of Cold War in 2020

Therefore, taking all that to be true, Black Ops 6 (whatever it ends up being titled) won't arrive until 2024, and will indeed use the same game engine as Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

This unity stands in contrast to recent times, where Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard all used different iterations of the engine that led to difficulty in merging their content into the behemoth that is Warzone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 platforms

In the old days it was the simplest task in the world to work out what platforms the next Call of Duty would appear on - all of them. Now, though, things are much more complicated. The elephant in the room is the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

This deal (when it finally completes) means that Xbox will actually own Call of Duty outright, with the potential to make it the world's biggest exclusive console franchise, although it has vehemently denied any plans to do so.

After repeated public assurances, we would be hugely surprised if Xbox made any big changes to that commitment particularly soon, so expect to see Black Ops 6 on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, alongside PC.

It may also be aiming for the Nintendo Switch, since Microsoft and Nintendo agreed to bring Call of Duty to the latter's platforms moving forward, a major change for the series.

It's possible, if not likely, that this might involve newer hardware given the Switch first came out in 2017, but we don't have any firm information on that front.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 story

The Black Ops series started as an off-shoot to COD's modern games, and from the very beginning played a bit more fast and loose with history, jumping into documented events and spinning them into a vast web of conspiracies and false flag operations.

Right now we don't have any concrete details about the likely continuation of the series' story from Activision itself, but a leak in July 2022 made for some interesting revelations.

Files found in the closed alpha test files of Warzone Mobile and posted to Twitter (before being swiftly struck down for copyright infringement) apparently showed a couple of images from Black Ops 6.

One had a key detail to offer up - a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk stealth bomber parked in a hangar, which makes the game highly likely to involve some action from the Gulf War, given the aircraft's prominent use in that conflict.

This doesn't guarantee anything, but it would make sense for the series to keep moving forward in time after the action in Cold War, and we'll be interested to see how it remixes history this time out.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gameplay

We can be a little more confident about how Black Ops 6 will eventually play - it's a Call of Duty, after all.

That means you can definitely expect bombastic first-person shooting, and a decent amount of vehicular combat too given the evidence of recent games in the series.

Black Ops has often presented a slightly more arcadey look and feel compared to the grittier reality of Modern Warfare games, with more neon-soaked lighting and a slightly lighter tone, but that's never guaranteed.

Since the game will be on the same engine as Modern Warfare 2 it should look great, and should be a closer match to that game in terms of movements and gunplay.

You can assume you'll be able to dolphin dive and slide, therefore, but we're not yet sure of whether Treyarch will put a deliberate spin on how the game handles, to get some contrast.