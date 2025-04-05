Summary Calibre is open-source eBook management software.

The app can organize your collection and convert books to other formats.

You can also use Calibre to load books directly onto your e-reader.

It's easy to own an e-reader and only buy books from its on-device store. In fact, companies like Amazon, who both sell the Kindle and operate the Kindle Store where you can purchase books for it, prefer things that way. You'll find similar experiences in plenty of e-readers -- it's not unusual -- but it doesn't reflect what owning a book is like in real life.

If you get your books from anywhere other than one of these built-in stores, or you ever need to move your library from one e-reader to another , you'll need to turn to software to help manage your collection. You can use apps like Adobe Digital Editions (you might already own digital books that use that system's DRM) but Calibre is the standard, and it's open-source to boot. Calibre can edit your books, convert them to other formats, read your books, and even load them onto your e-reader if it's connected. Here are the basics to get you started so you can use Calibre to get books on your e-reader.

Calibre is open-source, and rough around the edges

The app can do a lot, obtusely