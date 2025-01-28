Summary iPhone 16 users can now add events to their calendar quickly with Visual Intelligence in iOS 18.3.

To use the new feature, open Visual Intelligence by long-pressing the Camera Control button and pointing at a poster with a calendar date on it.

iOS 18 also brought other updates to the Calendar app, including Reminders integration and a customizable Month View.

The Calendar app is one of the iPhone's oldest apps. In some regards, it's fallen behind third-party calendar and event apps, but thanks to this new AI feature in Apple’s latest iOS 18.3 update, the Calendar app is receiving a bit of love.

If you have an iPhone 16 , you can now use Visual Intelligence to add events to your calendar with iOS 18.3 (via 9to5Mac). For example, if you come across a poster for a concert with a calendar date, you can scan it with Visual Intelligence and add it to your calendar.

To use this new feature, open Visual Intelligence by long-pressing the Camera Control button on the side of the phone. Then simply point the camera at a poster with a calendar date on it. Visual Intelligence will then prompt you to add the date to your calendar.

Since the iPhone's default calendar app cannot be changed, this feature only works with Apple’s Calendar app. Apple first demonstrated this feature at the iPhone 16 reveal event in September. You can check out the feature in action in the video below at the 2:10 mark.

One of the most convenient changes to the Calendar app with the release of iOS 18 is the addition of Reminders. Instead of managing all your reminders through the Reminders app, you can handle everything within the Calendar app. I've used this feature frequently since updating my iPhone to iOS 18. To access it, tap the plus button in the Calendar app and select the Reminders tab.

Another change to the Calendar app is the new customizable month view. This feature lets you pinch your screen to change how you view your calendar quickly. I use it when I want to zoom in on a particular week or day quickly, allowing me to see all the events/reminders I have on one day in seconds.

To use Visual Intelligence integration with the Calendar app, you’ll need an iPhone 16 with iOS 18.3. However, the other Calendar app changes mentioned are available on all devices compatible with iOS 18.