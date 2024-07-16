If you're a MacBook user (or even a Windows laptop owner, in some cases) you've likely run out of USB-C/Thunderbolt ports or needed to plug in a few older trusty USB-A devices.

This is where hubs/docks come into play. These devices offer users a plethora of additional USB-C ports, SD card slots, and display/HDMI ports. I've used several over the years, but CalDigit's TS3 Plus has been my favorite because it allows me to plug all my devices into it with a few extra ports to spare. Unfortunately, it's rather expensive and rarely goes on sale.

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock $319.99 $449.95 Save $129.96 If you need the maximum number of ports, this dock will handle it. Thanks to its ample ports, the CalDigit S4 is an absolute powerhouse. USB Power Delivery 98W Charging Max display res. Single 8K or Dual 6K 60Hz Displays - Windows users can connect a single monitor up to 8K resolution. macOS users can connect one monitor at up to an 8K resolution Ports DisplayPort 1.4 connector, a total of 8x USB ports with full 10Gb/s performance, SD and microSD 4.0 UHS-II Card Readers, 3x Thunderbolt 4 (40Gb/s) ports, 3x Audio ports, 2.5GbE, and a security slot. Expand $319.99 at Amazon

Thankfully, the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt dock, the upgraded version of the hub I've used for several years, is currently on sale on Amazon, bringing its standard $449.95 price tag down to a more reasonable $319.99. Don't get me wrong -- that's still a lot of money for a hub, but in the truest sense of the phrase, you get what you pay for in this case.

Why buy the Caldigit TS4?

It's a near-perfect hub

The TS4 features 18 ports, including eight USB ports with a 10GB/s transfer rate, an SD and microSD card UHS-II card reader, three Thunderbolt 4 ports with a 40Gb/s speed, and more. It also supports a single 8K or two 6K 60Hz displays. Every port you could ever need is included in this dock. The trusty hub features nearly every port you'd ever need.

With all of this in mind, if you're looking for a new hub this Prime Day, CalDigit's TS4 is one of the best options available right now.