Cadillac this week revealed an unusual convertible EV concept, dubbed the Sollei. Based on the company's $340,000 Celestiq sedan, it's not meant to appeal to the average person -- Cadillac says that it "pushes the boundaries of future bespoke commissions." Indeed the concept was revealed at the Cadillac House at Vanderbilt, in Warren, Michigan, where Celestiq buyers go to choose materials. There are some features that could make their way back to affordable cars however, including the use of biodegradable mushroom-based material for some surfaces.

There's also a 55-inch dashboard display that spans the entire width of the vehicle. Such screens are still reserved for luxury vehicles at the moment, but are likely to make their way to the rest of us in the next few years. Apple has already developed a next-generation CarPlay with them in mind, including customizable digital gauges. Cadillac hasn't said what platforms the Sollei supports though, or even what motor and battery specifications it uses -- presumably these are similar to the Celestiq. The Sollei announcement is focused on style.

Along those lines, the car sports sunburst patterns on the back of every seat, a "Manila Cream" color originally used on Cadillacs between 1957 and 1958, and a small beverage chiller in the back. There are multiple customizable lighting zones, and the car even comes with a bird call set, a leatherbound journal, and a leather roll for pens and pencils. Birdwatching is a theme of the vehicle, for reasons unknown.

Why would Cadillac build the Sollei?

The Sollei is presumably meant to attract more rich shoppers, selling them on the idea of a customized Cadillac. The company used to be known for catering to that market, but in recent decades has produced a range of more conventional (and reasonably priced) models, such as the CT4 and XT4. In fact it's only beginning to dip its toes into the EV pond -- its current electric product is the Lyriq, although it's working on two other SUVs, the Optiq and the Escalade IQ. Those should be available by the end of 2024. Another, the Vistiq, should be out by 2026.

Most concept vehicles serve as testbeds for new technologies and design ideas. There's nothing too radical about the Sollei, but don't be surprised if you see something similar at a dealership within several years' time.