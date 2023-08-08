StackSocial / Pocket-lint Microsoft Office 2021 Professional This StackSocial deal saves you hundreds on a lifetime subscription to Windows 11 Pro and Windows Office Pro 2021. $49.97 at StackSocial

Whether you're a business professional or a student heading back to college, a great laptop is a must-have, but you can always enhance performance and workflow with capable software. And Microsoft Office is some of the most reliable and comprehensive software systems around. Right now, you can get a lifetime license deal on Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows plus Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for $49.97 - saving 88 per cent off the original price thanks to this deal from Stack Social.

Why you should buy this lifetime license?

Microsoft Office Pro 2021 is the latest Windows software, offering much-needed security upgrades and user-friendly features along with essential tools like MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, that allow you to complete all your tasks in one consolidated platform.

For example, you can write essays on Microsoft Word and then swap over to complete that Excel spreadsheet assignment without having to worry about buying a different package. Plus, because it's a lifetime subscription, you don't have to worry about annually investing in the programs - that $49 price tag will last as long as your laptop does.

However, it's worth noting that the bundle isn't to be confused with Microsoft 365, and it will only work as a one-time purchase on one PC or laptop. It's also not supported on Windows 7 or 8, but because this bundle deal also offers Windows 11 Pro - the newest version of Windows - it won't be an issue.

Microsoft 11 Pro comes with a bold new interface that's user-friendly and offers extra security including biometrics login (where compatible) and a new Wake & Lock feature that automatically wakes up when you approach and logs out when you step away. Another perk? Smart App Control, a security feature that will only allow apps with good reputations to be installed on your laptop.

You can also set up a local account specifically for work/school and use the integrated Microsoft Teams with just a click from your taskbar. Additionally, you'll also get DirectX 12 Ultimate for all of your gaming needs when you're not working or studying.

At $49.97, this lifetime bundle deal will last you through your college years, saving you hundreds of dollars in annual subscription fees. Grab this deal while it lasts.