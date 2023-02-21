The new service is the result of a merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The new name for BT Sport is to be TNT Sports, which will launch officially this summer.

BT announced a merger deal with Warner Bros Discovery for its sports broadcasting arm in May last year, with plans to launch a new premium paid TV service in the UK and Ireland. That has now been revealed.

Warner also owns Eurosport which will remain as a separate entity, initially at least. However, it will become part of the new brand sometime in the future.

TNT Sports will reportedly keep the "spirit" of BT Sport, with the current service home to some Premier League matches plus exclusive European Champions League and UEFA Europa League football coverage. It shows Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, UFC, and WWE programming too.

Some might already recognise the new name, considering it has a lengthy heritage in Latin America especially.

"The TNT Sports name is already synonymous with premium live sport in a number of countries around the world and a further sign of the global scale and expertise that Warner Bros Discovery brings to its partnership with BT," said the president of Warner Discovery Sports Europe, Andrew Georgiou.

BT Sport subscribers will no doubt be eager to find out whether their subscription will continue. There are no current plans for it to change, it is understood, with the current BT Sport channels continuing as normal but with the name change. The BT Sport app will be shut down from the summer though, with all content and live streams becoming part of the Discovery+ app instead.

Ironically, Sky recently announced that the Discovery+ app is now a free part of a general Sky TV subscription, so it could be that TNT Sports coverage is included with a rival's service, We'll wait for clarity on that, however. It might be that Discovery+ gains a premium tier that includes football and other sports programming.

Sadly, it has also been revealed that existing BT Sport staff will have to reapply for jobs at the new joint venture or face redundancy.