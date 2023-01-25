Qualcomm aptX support and bespoke B&W drivers come along for the ride too.

Bowers & Wilkins has refreshed its true wireless earbuds range, with new versions of the Pi7 and Pi5.

The B&W Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 buds benefit from better battery life and now come in additional colours. They also have enhanced wireless connectivity and extended Bluetooth range thanks to a redesigned antenna - now up to 25-metres.

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 is the flagship model, with hi-res audio support when connected to an aptX Adaptive compatible source. This allows 24-bit/48kHz audio to be sent to each ear.

Bowers & Wilkins

The Pi7 S2 buds each feature a bespoke 9.2mm drive unit and a high-frequency balanced armature driver. There is adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) on board, and three microphones for each ear also ensure voice calling is clear and precise.

As with the original Pi7 buds, the upgrade also supports wireless transmission of wired sources through the charging case. This means you can plug the case into an in-flight entertainment system, for example, and send the audio to the buds via Bluetooth. Voice assistant support is included too.

Battery life is now 5 hours for the buds themselves (an increase over the first generation) and a further 16 hours in the case. Fast charging offers 2 hours of listening time for 15 minutes of charge.

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 in-ears are now available in satin black, canvas white, and midnight blue, priced at £349 / €399 / $399.

Also new for 2023 are the Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2 buds, which feature the same-sized 9.2mm bespoke drive unit for each ear. They support standard aptX playback (CD quality), noise cancelling, and four microphones in total for voice calling.

Bowers & Wilkins

Battery life is even better than the Pi7 S2 above - with a claimed 19 hours available in the charging case to go on top of the 5 hours in the buds. That gives a total of 24 hours of battery life.

The Pi5 S2 buds are also available now in cloud grey, storm grey and spring lilac. A sage green model will be released this spring. They are priced at £249 / €299 / $299.