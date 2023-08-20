The Ninja Pro is the most affordable gaming chair in Boulies current lineup, but it still features the premium materials and construction that the brand is known for. In a broader sense, the Ninja Pro is an upper-mid-range gaming chair, costing significantly more than budget options from brands like GT Omega, but sitting well below the asking price of anything from Secretlab.

I think the Ninja Pro sits in the sweet spot for most people, it's still affordable enough to be considered but offers tangible benefits and quality improvements over budget-oriented seating. The question is, is it any good? I parked my rear on it for the last few weeks, and here's what I found out.

Boulies Boulies Ninja Pro 2024 $319.99 $379.99 Save $60 If the styling appeals, the Boulies Ninja Pro won't disappoint with its quality construction and materials. It's a solid gaming chair at a fair price. Pros Stylish design

Premium materials and build quality

Great adjustability

Easy build Cons Backrest isn't too supportive without cushions See at Amazon $319.99 at Boulies

Build process

Instructions and tools provided

If you've built a gaming chair before, then you'll be in for very few surprises with the Boulies Ninja Pro. I've built a lot of gaming chairs over the years, and the process is almost always identical.

In the box, you get all the tools you need and some easy-to-follow instructions, all in all, I was up and running in about 20 minutes or so. As I mentioned, though, it's not my first rodeo, so budget some extra time if you've not built one before. A good electric screwdriver will really speed up the process, too.

Some brands, like Noblechairs for instance, attach the armrests for you, but the Boulies chair comes with them separately in the box. It's only a matter of tightening eight bolts, though, so don't let it put you off.

Design

Boulies ultraflex PU leather and microfibre suede

Steel frame, aluminium base, class 4 hydraulic lift

User recommendations: 5'7"-6-7" up to 300lbs

I have the Dark Teal variant in for testing, and I think it looks superb. While it's clearly a gaming chair, the colour use and branding choices give it a more grown-up look than your typical gaming seat, so it doesn't look too out of place in a home office. The same can be said for most of the other colour options, too, they all look quite classy with contrasting stitching and subtle pops of colour throughout.

All options are finished in Boulies' signature ultraflex artificial leather, spliced with microfibre suede sections. Boulies says this combination makes the chair more breathable for long sessions, and I'm not entirely sure how that's supposed to work, but I've been testing in the hot summer months and I have never found it to be sticky or uncomfortable - so it must work to some extent.

The gas-lift structure and base are pretty typical of a mid-range gaming chair, so there's not much that bears mentioning there. They work as intended and the inclusion of slightly oversized caster wheels with PU sleeves means that the chair rolls well on hard surfaces. It'll still take some effort to roll across deep carpet, though.

The armrests impressed me the most, they have glossy aluminium baseplates and adjustment buttons, which gives them a really premium feel. Even expensive chairs like the Noblechairs Legend have plastic adjustment buttons, so this is a really nice touch. The armrests may look like they're made from hard plastic, but they're actually quite padded, and the curved edges serve to enhance the comfort further.

Boulies recommends this chair for people between 5'7" and 6'7". I'm comfortably in the middle at around 6'2", and the dimensions work well for me. It's on the more compact end of the gaming chair spectrum, though, so if you're around that upper height limit, I'd proceed with caution.

Performance

8-way adjustable armrests

15-degree rocking, fully reclining

Included head and lumbar pillows

Typically, I opt not to use the lumbar and head pillows that come bundled with just about every gaming chair on the market, as I just can't seem to get comfortable with them, but the Ninja Pro is different. When I first sat on it, I was a little disappointed with how thin the backrest felt, there was nothing in the way of lumbar support and the padding felt much softer and slimmer than I'm accustomed to.

Fitting both pillows changed the experience entirely. Suddenly, there was lots of back support and the chair was wonderfully comfortable whether reclining or sitting upright. So, if you decide to pick up one of these chairs, definitely try it with the cushions, they might just surprise you.

There's loads of adjustability on the Boulies Ninja Pro. Of course, there's 360-degree swivel and height adjustment, like any other office chair, but the Ninja Pro goes far beyond that. The backrest can recline to almost 180 degrees, and the whole seat can rock back up to 15 degrees, and lock at any given incline.

The armrests can be adjusted in eight different directions: Up and down, in and out, forward and back and at different angles. If that's still not enough, you can loosen the bolts on the base and slide the armrest pillars in and out to give yourself more or less space in the seat.

I was pleased to find that there's essentially no break-in period, either. Some stiffer chairs can be a little uncomfortable out of the box, but the soft padding of the Ninja Pro means that it's ready for long gaming sessions right out of the gate.

Verdict

The Boulies Ninja Pro is a stylish gaming chair that's constructed with premium materials and comes at a reasonable price. Sure, it's not the cheapest out there, but I think it's more than worth the extra outlay for the premium touches such as the suede inlays and unexpectedly fancy armrest mechanisms.

If I was to criticise the chair in any way, it's just that it doesn't offer anything particularly new. We've seen similarly designed chairs with similar features for a number of years now, and aside from some nice colourways and materials, the Boulies Ninja Pro offers more of the same.

That said, not every product needs to reinvent the wheel, and the Ninja Pro nails it where it matters most. It's extremely comfortable and the quality of construction makes it feel like you're getting a lot of chair for the money.