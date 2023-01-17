Both iPhone 16 Pro models are now said to be getting a periscope camera after only the iPhone 15 Pro Max getting one this year.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be the only model to get a periscope camera later this year but a new report suggests that both Pro models will have one when the 2024 models roll around.

A new report claims that Apple will choose to put the periscope camera into the iPhone 16 Pro as well as the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max next year, a change to how things are expected to go down this year.

The move to put a periscope camera into an iPhone would theoretically allow for improved zoom capabilities without the need to also increase the thickness of the phone itself. Periscope lenses are used to increase the distance between the main camera lens and the sensor to allow for greater levels of zoom - something that would ordinarily need a thicker phone. By using a periscope design Apple can move things 90 degrees, removing the need for increased thickness.

Persicope lenses are already used by various Android phones so they aren't new, but Apple has chosen not to use them so far. That's all expected to change this year, but The Elec says that 2024 is the year when all Pro models will benefit from the technology.

The same report says that Apple is lining up new suppliers for optical image stabilisation actuators for the new cameras, with LG Innotek and Jahwa Electronics thought to be the two coming on board.

While the iPhone 15 Pro Max might be the only one to benefit from a periscope lens this year, that doesn't mean that the other models aren't getting anything new. All four iPhones are already expected to move to USB-C and ditch Lightning, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are rumoured to be getting the same Dynamic Island that is currently only available on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.