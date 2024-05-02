Key Takeaways SoundLink Max by Bose offers durability, big sound, and high-quality performance.

The portable speaker features a powder-coated steel enclosure, IP67 rating, and 20-hour battery life.

Bluetooth 5.3, Snapdragon Sound, and AUX input options make for versatile and high-quality connectivity.

Bose is expanding its portable Bluetooth speaker lineup with its biggest option yet. The SoundLink Max is essentially a grown-up SoundLink Flex, which promises longer life and bigger sound in a rugged package for jamming on the go. The new speaker is available for pre-order now for $399 but won't ship until May 16.

SoundLink Max details

Bose's latest speaker offers big sound and durability

Image Credit: Bose

Bose is well known for making speakers that produce big, quality sound. That trend continues with the SoundLink Max. The audio giant built the portable speaker its Bose Articulated Array, featuring three transducers across the front of the device. Bose says this will "deliver a spacious stereo experience that goes beyond the speaker itself." Two passive radiators promise bass that sounds like a much larger speaker, according to Bose.

Bose also used technology typically used in its soundbars, combining it with its proprietary digital signal processing to minimize distortion for a "full, natural sound" across all genres. This sound quality should result in clear, highly detailed audio for every musical style, no matter where you place the speaker. Should you not like the stock tuning, the Bose app features adjustable EQ settings, allowing you to adjust the bass, mid-range, and treble.

Image Credit: Bose

In terms of build, Bose opted for a powder-coated, silicone-wrapped steel enclosure in either Blue Dusk or Black.

The company built the speaker to last, even in harsh conditions. It features an IP67 rating and is resistant to corrosion and UV light. That means you can use it at the beach, pool, on a boat, or at the park without any worries. Bose promises 20 hours of battery life, and it can even charge your phone via USB-C. It weighs just under 2.27kg and measures 26.47 x 12.01 x 10.49cm.

The SoundLink Max's integrated but removable rope handle makes it easy to carry. An optional rope carrying strap is also available for purchase separately if you'd prefer to carry it over your shoulder. These handles are available in four colors, so you can customize the speaker's look.

It uses Snapdragon Sound with the most recent Qualcomm aptX Adaptive codec, which "automatically adapts up to lossless quality."

The SoundLink Max uses Bluetooth 5.3 but also supports SBC and AAC codec standards for wide compatibility. It uses Snapdragon Sound with the most recent Qualcomm aptX Adaptive codec, which "automatically adapts up to lossless quality." Snapdragon Sound also allows for more consistent connectivity with recent Android devices and Google Fast Pair allows for easy pairing. Should you want to use the speaker with MP3 players, turntables, or CS players, the AUX input allows you to use a wired connection for playback.