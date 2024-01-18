Key Takeaways Bose to release a limited edition Kith for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, allowing users to hear their surroundings while listening to music.

These unique earbuds clip to the outside of the ear, preventing the ear canal from being blocked and enabling outside noise to still be heard.

Priced at $300, these open earbuds offer a new style and collaboration between Bose and Kith, with future partnership products expected.

At a time when noise-cancellation is one of the major features touted by audio manufacturers, Bose is releasing a limited edition set of earbuds that are the polar opposite. The Kith for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds clip to your ears so that your ear canal is unobstructed, ensuring that you can hear everything that's going on around you, even when listening to your headphones.

Even more unusual, is the way that these earbuds are being sold. Thanks to a collaboration with the Kith fashion brand, the only place you'll be able to buy these headphones is from the Kith website, on the Kith app, or at one of Kith's physical stores. The earbuds and charging case also feature crossover branding for both brands, with the word 'Kith' printed on each earbud and charging case, but in the distinctive Bose font that appears on its other headphones and audio products.

The earbuds go on sale starting Jan. 22 and are a limited edition design, so if you want to get your hands on some, you'll need to be quick. You'll also need to have $300 available to spend on them, which is pretty steep for a set of wireless earbuds that don't include features such as noise- cancellation.

Kith for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds The uniquely designed crossover earbuds between Kith and Bose provide a solution for listeners who want to hear the world around them, and enjoy their audio. For safety, work, or entertainment the open clip design adds a new style to the earbud market. Releasing Jan. 22 at Kith US Releasing Jan. 22 on Kith Canada Releasing Jan. 22 on Kith EU

Open earbuds for surrounding awareness

The Kith for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds design overcomes an issue that affects the vast majority of earbuds. Usually, when you wear earbuds, each earbud fits snugly into your ear canal, completely blocking it. This means that sound from your environment doesn't have an easy route in. Many models of earbuds turn this into a feature and include active noise cancellation to block out any noise from the outside world that might impinge upon your enjoyment of your music or podcasts.

Instead of filling your ear canal, the Kith for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds clip on to the outside of your ear. Since the ear canal isn't blocked, noise from the outside world can still get in. This is intended to allow you to enjoy your audio while still remaining aware of your surroundings. The earbuds use Bose's OpenAudio technology, which targets the audio from your earbuds directly into your ear canal, so you get great sound quality without a huge amount of sound bleed for those around you.

This isn't the first time Bose released open earbuds; the Bose Sport Open Earbuds that work similarly were released back in 2021, intended for athletes who wanted to listen to music when working out in the great outdoors, without the risks of blocking out the sounds of the outside world.

The Kith website states that the Kith for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds debuts its partnership with Bose, so we're looking forward to seeing what other products will appear in the future.