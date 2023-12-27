Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker $229 $329 Save $100 The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II is an excellent portable speaker that will help you get the party started this New Year's Eve. With a long-lasting battery and 360-degree sound, you can enjoy all your favorite songs throughout the evening and any other day from here on out. $229 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II is a powerful and easily portable Bluetooth speaker that we dubbed to be the best premium travel option from the company. The speaker is now $100 off, which means it's available for its best price over at both Amazon and Best Buy, although the latter has it for $1 more. Ultimately, it's the same discount, and we think it's one that's worth everyone's attention. After all, who doesn't want to have some fun with a powerful speaker that can even be controlled by your voice?

Why we think the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II is a great speaker

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II is a top-of-the-line portable, wireless speaker that delivers impressive audio quality and performance that promises to keep your party rocking all night long. With its sleek design and compact size, this speaker is an ideal match for those who are always on the go, and who want to enjoy high-quality sound wherever they are. The handle piece at the top makes it incredibly convenient to move from room to room, indoors and outdoors, and from one house to another.

One of the most impressive features of the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II is its 360-degree sound technology. This feature allows the speaker to emit sound evenly in all directions, creating a truly immersive audio experience. Whether you are hosting a party or relaxing at home, this speaker will fill the room with rich and vibrant sound.

Its voice assistant compatibility elevates the functionality from standard party speaker, to smart home assistant. This speaker works seamlessly with both Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to control your music and smart home devices with just your voice. This makes it a solid addition to any modern smart home setup.

For those who love outdoor adventures, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II is also water and dust resistant (IP55) and shockproof, making it a great companion for outdoor activities. Whether you are camping, hiking, or just enjoying a day at the beach, this speaker will withstand the outdoor elements while continuing to deliver superior sound quality.

Overall, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II is a truly amazing portable speaker that ticks all the boxes. With its 360-degree sound technology, voice assistant compatibility, and durable design, it is the perfect companion for any adventure or social gathering.